 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

The votes are in: Gallery Q’s “Best in Show” winners are announced 

More than 200 visitors to Gallery Q at the Susi Q’s Animals Wild & Not So Wild art show during the last eight weeks have voted artist Joan Scully’s “Dog Wash” the Best in Show, with artist Ellen Zimet the runner-up for her “Tres Amigos” piece.

Scully received a $100 check donated by Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, while Zimet earned $50 as her prize, donated by Catmosphere Laguna Foundation.

“We appreciate our wonderful partners, the two cat nonprofits, for their support of Gallery Q’s show and our artists,” said Bill Atkins, art director of Gallery Q. “Jenna Mikula, assistant director at Blue Bell and Gail Landau, founder of Catmosphere, weren’t in the least fazed that a dog and three donkeys were the featured winners, not cats – it’s all about loving art, and celebrating the important roles that animals play in our lives.”

The votes are in winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jo Ann Ekblad

(L-R) Jenna Mikula, assistant director, Blue Bell Foundation for Cats; artist Joan Scully, (1st Place Winner with “Dog Wash”); Bill Atkins, Gallery Q art director; Gail Allyn Landau, Esq., founder/owner Catmosphere Laguna Foundation; Judy Baker, Gallery Q arts coordinator and artist Ellen Zimet (Runner Up with “Tres Amigos”)

Blue Bell Foundation’s work in caring for senior cats with love and compassion until the end of their days is well known in Laguna. Less well-known is their support of the arts – in fact, a mural painted by Bill Atkins hangs in the larger of the two cottages where the cats reside and a sculpture of a cat painted by an LCAD student greets visitors in the lovely garden.

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation works in partnership with rescue organizations to find the right loving owners for homeless kitties – as Landau puts it, the nonprofit is the “matchmaker to the meows.”

Gallery Q holds five exhibitions annually, shows that provide unparalleled opportunities for local professional, semi-professional and emerging/amateur artists to exhibit their best work. They feature a wide selection of paintings, sculptures, textiles, photography, ceramics, jewelry, digital and mixed media. 

The next show is themed Cultural Fusion and artists are encouraged to submit their work. Full information on submission criteria can be found at www.thesusiq.org/gallery-q

For more information on Blue Bell Foundation, visit www.bluebellcats.org, and www.catmospherelaguna.com for more information about Catmosphere Laguna Foundation.

Gallery Q is located inside the Susi Q and Community Center building at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

