 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 080222

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

August is here!

Dennis 5Now it’s August, which is the warmest month of the year here in Lagunaville, with an average hi-lo of 78-65. Our hottest day for August was 99 degrees on August 22, 1981 and August 7, 1983. Our coolest August night was 51 on August 30, 1943. Normal August rainfall here in town is around a tenth of an inch. Our wettest August was 2.26 inches in 1977 and 1.01 inches in 1983. Our normal ocean temp for August is around 70 degrees but it’s been as warm as 79 in 1994 and as cold as 55 in 2010. 

In the tropics, the Eastern Pacific has popped out Category 4 hurricane, Georgette, who is located about 750 miles SSW of the tip of Baja. She’s moving to the west, so forget about any swell action from Georgette as her waves are heading out to sea. Meanwhile the Atlantic Basin is quiet for now. 

As we get into August, the Atlantic Basin begins to ramp up as systems now begin to form farther to the east. By later in the month, they pull it together as far east as the western shores of Africa and that trend continues into most of September. A number of these systems that move out over waters off West Africa’s coast develop into full-fledged hurricanes as they begin their long journey to the west across the great expanse of the Atlantic Ocean. 

If existing conditions remain favorable during their journey – with super warm waters and a lack of upper-level shear winds – these storms have multiple targets to choose from once they reach the Western Atlantic, all the way from the Texas coast up to Maine or even Nova Scotia. Many of these systems off Africa can reach major hurricane status during their travels. One thing is certain, at some point this season, somebody’s gonna get nailed big time! Stay tuned on that one. 

Jumping in the time machine, we travel back to August 1972 when a record seven tropical systems formed in the Eastern Pacific off the coasts of Southern Mexico and parts of North Central America. What made that month so unique was the fact that every system produced some epic swells here in Southern California. There was Diane, Estelle, Fernanda, Gwen, Hyacinth, Inez and JoAnne. This was back in the day when we used to get Baja swells every summer, but 1972 was the year for such activity. Just ask the locals who were around for that incredible summer. 

There was a strong El Niño going on that year, so the water was warm with lots of sunshine and minimal marine layer. In 1972, NOAA was still giving all tropical systems girls’ names before the National Organization of Fur Traders changed all that in ‘76 or ‘77. All but one of the seven systems that month made it to hurricane status with three of those making it up to major hurricane status as El Niño-fueled well-above-normal water temps and minimal upper-level shear winds significantly aided in those storms maturing process. We had only three green flag days that entire month. What a summer! 

As I write this on Sunday afternoon, a new explosive wildfire has erupted in the border town of Yreka, California with major evacuations going on as we speak. The cause was frequent dry lightning over much of the region, so here we go again! 

Have a great week and stay happy and healthy, ALOHA!

 

