NewLeftHeader

clear sky

74.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

LBFD serves ice cream 080222

LBFD serves ice cream, toppings at Laguna Beach Library

On Wednesday, July 27, more than 230 people enjoyed Laguna Beach Library’s second ice cream social of the summer. The Laguna Beach Fire Department (LBFD) arrived with trucks, hats, stickers and personnel to scoop out vanilla, Neapolitan, sherbet, along with cookies & cream ice cream. Gummy bears, cherries, chocolate sauce, fresh strawberry and banana slices and M&Ms were the toppings of choice.

What a memorable day at the library…from delicious scoops to magic!

LBFD serves King

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBPL

Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King (far left) met with patrons during the ice cream social

LBFD serves firefighter

Click on photo for a larger image

An LBFD firefighter gives this young library patron a bright pink helmet

LBFD serves paramedic

Click on photo for a larger image

A LBFD paramedic pours chocolate sauce over this “junior firefighter’s” ice cream scoops and toppings to make them just a little bit sweeter

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.