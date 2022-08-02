NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

Guest Column Finding oneness within 080222

Guest Column

Finding oneness within

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Have you ever wondered, “Am I breathing in the universe? Or is the Universe breathing me?” The answer is a little bit of both! 

Tat Tvam Asi, a Sanskrit mantra, is typically translated as “I am that” or “Thou Art That.” This mantra is a great tool to use as you explore your connection to the Source. 

You are simply a reflection of the universe! 

Challenge yourself to look at everyone through the lens of Tat Tvam Asi. Everyone around us is going through a human experience that we are also capable of experiencing. Remember, that even in the simplest act of pointing at someone or something, there are always three fingers pointing back at you. We are all connected, and the universe resides in each and every one of us. 

Understanding this dynamic exchange between yourself, others and the universe doesn’t end with just being aware of these connections, it continues in our everyday life and how we express ourselves. Think of a time when you were so happy and exchanged a hug with someone. 

You both lean in and wrap your arms around each other. In this motion of expressing happiness through a hug you are acting as an energetic conduit, ​​flowing attention, affection, appreciation and acceptance to and from each other, all in just a few seconds. 

Just like the universe, we are interconnected to all matters in the world. We absorb existence through our senses, distill it with our intellect, and create a persona – an ego – that individuates us from one another. 

When we look to our most genuine selves, beneath the layers of the ego, the intellect and our physical body, we can access the divine flow that allows the universe within us to emerge. 

Our entire existence in this lifetime is built on the premise of a never-ending energy exchange, which has been known for millennia as the Divine Principle of Infinite Flow. The infinite Universe rests within you, and you are the perfect expression of the Divine Principle of Infinite Flow. 

Whenever you feel yourself searching for a form of connection to the universe, remember, the answer to every question we could ever ask ourselves rests inside. We simply need to give ourselves permission to hear the answer. 

Awakening your powers instilled within will align you more closely with the universe, release all constrictions and resistance and accelerate the Divine Principle of Infinite Flow in your life.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

