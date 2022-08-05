NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 62  |  August 5, 2022

Kim’s Convenience kicks off new season at Laguna Playhouse

The most successful new Canadian play of the last decade, Kim’s Convenience – set in a family-run Korean convenience store – is a hilarious and heartwarming ode to generations of immigrants.

It kicks off the new season at Laguna Playhouse, with its run taking place from September 21 through October 9. The play is directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera. It runs 1 hour and 10 minutes with no intermission.

Mr. Kim is a first-generation Korean immigrant and proud owner of Kim’s Convenience store for the past 30 years. Now he’s trying desperately and with hilarity to grapple with both a changing neighborhood landscape and the chasm between him and his second-generation offspring. “Gut-bustingly funny with a huge heart.” (Vancouver Sun)

Before Kim’s Convenience was a hit on Canadian TV and Netflix, it brought laughter to audiences through this warm and joyous play.

Tickets are available online at www.purchase.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.2787.

Laguna Playhouse, celebrating 100 years, is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

