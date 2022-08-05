NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

73.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 62  |  August 5, 2022

Laguna Forward Forum to feature Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold 080522

Laguna Forward Forum to feature Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold

Join the Laguna Forward Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. for a Zoom meeting featuring special guest speaker Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, with the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Laguna Forward Hornbuckle Arnold

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold 

Join the Zoom Meeting here. The Meeting ID: 833 7719 7826; Passcode: 089291.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.