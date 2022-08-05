NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 62  |  August 5, 2022

California Beach Volleyball Association 080522

California Beach Volleyball Association makes Laguna Beach tour stop

The California Beach Volleyball Association held four Cal Cup qualifying tournaments at Main Beach Thursday through Monday (July 28-August 1) for Girl’s 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under.  The winners of each division qualified for the Premier Tour’s Cal Cup Championship.

The Premier Tour is designed to bring together the best junior players from across the state so that they may play for the Cal Cup Championship Title. It consists of 10 tournaments throughout the summer at locations from San Diego to Laguna Beach to Santa Cruz. Tour stops award premier prizes and the winners are invited to Cal Cup - the Premier Tour Invitational Championships in Ocean Park, Santa Monica on August 20 and 21.

California Beach Kyra Zaengle

Photo by Matt Smith

Photo by Matt Smith 

Kyra Zaengle, here dinking, from Laguna Beach won the 16 and Under and 18 and Under tournament divisions along with partner Elena Fisher, from Corona del Mar

California Beach Elena Fisher

Photo by Matt Smith

Photo by Matt Smith 

Elena Fisher stuffs one at the net. She along with teammate Kyra Zaengle are advancing to the championships in Santa Monica on August 10 and 11

California Beach Zaengle and Fisher

Photo by Matt Smith

Photo by Matt Smith 

(L-R) Cal Cup Champions Kyra Zaengle and Elena Fisher are the top ranked team in the country in their age division

Laguna Beach’s Kyra Zaengle and Elena Fisher won both the 16 and Under and 18 and Under divisions of the tournament and the ticket to the championships. Zaengle and Fisher also recently won the AAU National Championships in July held at Hermosa Beach, earning the distinction as the top ranked team in the country in their age division. 

Here are the tournament results:

August 1

Female 16 and Under:

Kyra Zaengle (Laguna Beach) and Elena Fisher (Corona del Mar) – Finished 1st

Kendal Steller; Kathryn Morley – Finished 2nd

Stacy Reeves and Emma Markolf – Finished 3rd

Carly Hixson and Adelina Okazaki – Finished 3rd

California Beach Kendal Steller

Photo by Matt Smith

Photo by Matt Smith 

Kendal Steller from Hermosa Beach, passing the ball, finished 2nd with teammate Kathryn Morley in the 16 and Under division

California Beach Stacy Reeves

Photo by Matt Smith

Photo by Matt Smith 

Stacy Reeves from Tustin, diving to regain control, finished 3rd with teammate Emma Markolf in the 16 and Under division

July 29

Female 18 and Under:

Kyra Zaengle (Laguna Beach) and Elena Fisher (Corona del Mar) – Finished 1st

Kaydon Meyers and Lauren Cook – Finished 2nd

Grace Fogel and Lux Ziebarth – Finished 3rd

July 28

Female 12 and Under:

Nariah Johnson and Baylee Wilson – Finished 1st

Piper Coady and Madison Goodrich – Finished 2nd

Riley Stringer and Ava Saffell – Finished 3rd

Makena Conaway and Sienna Mattoon – Finished 3rd

July 28

Female 14 and Under:

Zoe Znider and Tiani Shaw – Finished 1st

Kylee-Jo (JoJo) Wilson and Ellie Burr – Finished 2nd

Marly Robinson and Capri Romjue – Finished 3rd

Kara Namimatsu and Macy Ludwig – Finished 3rd

California Beach Female 14

Photo by Matt Smith

Photo by Matt Smith 

Female 14 and Under players (L-R) Kylee-Jo (JoJo) Wilson, Ellie Burr, Zoe Znider and Tiani Shaw

 

