 Volume 14, Issue 62  |  August 5, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Buster Brown 080522

Meet Pet of the Week Buster Brown

Buster Brown is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is an 11-month-old Cane Corso who is neutered. He is a bit shy and timid at first, as he comes from a past mistreated home. Buster Brown is a gentle giant though and is a friend to all he meets.

Buster Brown would do best in a home familiar with larger breed dogs. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Buster Brown adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Buster Brown, a gentle and loving giant in need of a new home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

