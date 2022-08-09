NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 63  |  August 9, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 080922

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Hurricane Hunters 

Dennis 5Last Friday, Aug. 5, marked the halfway point of Summer 2022. Normally this is the time of year when local ocean temps are at their warmest, averaging 69-72 across the county, but not this time around. On this date, however, in August 1994 and 2018, temps had skyrocketed into the high 70s. This summer in Laguna, we’ve only logged two days when temps were at 70 degrees. The average for this summer so far is a nippy 64.8 due to persistent west winds much of the time. Once those winds reach 10-12 mph or higher, the upwelling from the depths runs the show around here. Once that velocity occurs, you can expect to see small whitecaps and then prepare for cooler water the next day.

As it begins its long journey westward across the tropical Atlantic, the first tropical system in the Eastern Atlantic near the Cape Verde Islands – off the coast of West Africa at Latitude 16 North – is getting its act together. As of Sunday afternoon, this storm has better than a 70% chance of development into a tropical storm or even hurricane in the coming days. If the system’s winds get up to 39 mph or more, it will be assigned the name Danielle. From now to the second half of September is the prime time for the formation of such storms. Presently the Eastern Pacific tropics are fairly mellow.

The “Hurricane Hunters” have gone airborne in their juiced-up C-130 aircraft out of Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. They are en route to the Eastern Atlantic to gather information on what’s going on with this new system. Aerial weather reconnaissance is vitally important to the forecasters of the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Aircraft reports help these Air Force meteorologists determine what is going on inside a storm as it actually happens. 

This, along with the broader view provided by data from satellites, floating buoys, and land and ship reports makes up the “total package” of information available to the hurricane forecasters. They must make forecasts of the speed, intensity and direction of the storm. Reconnaissance aircraft penetrates to the core of the storm and provides detailed information regarding its strengths as well as accurate location of its center dropping. It is called a radiosonde, which provides information that is not available from any other source. 

The NHC is supported by these specially modified aircraft of the U.S. Air Force Reserve and the NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center. The U.S. Air Force crews fly the Lockheed WC-130 Hercules, a giant four-engine turboprop which carries a crew of six people and can stay aloft for up to 14 hours. NOAA’s AOC flies the Lockheed WP-3 Orion, a four engine turboprop aircraft which carries a crew of from seven to 17 persons and can stay aloft for up to 12 hours at a time. The NOAA/AOC aircraft and crews are based at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi or at Miami International Airport. Both units can be deployed as necessary in the Atlantic, Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and the Central Pacific Ocean.

Meteorological information obtained from aerial reconnaissance includes measurements of the winds, atmospheric pressure, temperature and the location of the center of the storm. In addition, these aircraft also drop instruments called dropsondes or radiosondes as they fly through the storm’s center. These devices continuously radio back measurement of pressure, humidity, temperature, wind direction and speed as they fall toward the sea. This information provides a detailed look at the structure of a storm and an indication of its intensity. I would love to go up there with these guys on one of their adventures just to take it all in! 

See y’all next week, ALOHA!

 

