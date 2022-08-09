NewLeftHeader

few clouds

70.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 63  |  August 9, 2022

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters announce FP 080922

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters announce new Wonderful World Soirée for final Saturday night

The last Saturday night of the 2022 Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters is not to be missed! Experience the most spectacular event of the year at the Festival’s newly dubbed Wonderful World Soirée on Saturday, Aug. 27 for a jam-packed night of fine art, living pictures, new strolling entertainment, giveaways and much more. Tickets are available at www.pageanttickets.com. Funds raised will benefit the non-profit organization and its programming.

The biggest bash of the season, the Festival of Arts’ Wonderful World Soirée will welcome the legendary Priscilla Presley to introduce an exclusive performance of the Pageant’s popular production of Wonderful World with Arturo Sandoval, a 10-time Grammy award winner, performing an intimate concert on the Festival’s green. Guests will also enjoy the artwork of 120 talented artists featured at the Festival of Arts.

Festival of Arts Presley

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Christopher Ameruoso

Priscilla Presley

Special for this night only, attendees will be amazed by strolling international-themed performers, including traditional Chinese lion dancers and African stilt walkers, plus fun photo ops, and much more. Looking to elevate your night even more? Purchase a limited Loge Center seat and be treated to a one-hour early entrance at 4:30 p.m. for a private Wine Reception with gift bag, hosted by Celebrity Cruises. The doors to Wonderful World Soirée will open at 5:30 p.m. for all non-Loge Center ticket holders.

Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Festival of Arts Sharbie Higuchi is enthusiastic about this year’s red-carpet event. “We are so excited to debut a slightly different gala-style event for our patrons and members. This year, the attendees are the star of the show – they will be walking the red carpet, taking photo ops and surrounded by entertainment everywhere they look. I’m especially excited for the Chinese lion dancers!”

Festival of Arts Sandoval

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Alan Mercer

Arturo Sandoval

Following the concert with Sandoval, the winning ticket for a 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge ($60,690 value) will be drawn just before the Pageant of the Masters begins by actress, producer and businesswoman Presley. This is the exciting conclusion of a summer-long raffle. Since July 5, visitors have been purchasing their raffle tickets in hopes of being the lucky winner. Raffle tickets will continue to be sold right up until 8 p.m. that night: $5 for one ticket, $20 for five tickets (winning ticket holder need not be present to win).

Festival of Arts Chinese lion dancer

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

A Chinese lion dancer

Tickets for the Wonderful World Soirée are on sale now and range from $65-$290. There will be limited and open seating for Sandoval’s performance and assigned seating for the Pageant of the Masters. This ticket is also a season pass to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which is open through Friday, Sept. 2. The event is sponsored by Volvo Cars, Celebrity Cruises, KOST 103.5 and Yamaha.

Festival of Arts Pageant

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

There will be an exclusive performance of Pageant of the Masters at the “Wonderful World Soirée” on August 27

To purchase tickets, go online to www.PageantTickets.com or call 1800.487.3378. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization that produces the Festival of Arts and the Pageant of the Masters. A portion of your ticket is tax deductible. All proceeds go to art programming at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters and stays in the community. 

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.