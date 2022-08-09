NewLeftHeader

few clouds

70.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 63  |  August 9, 2022

Friendship Shelter Founder Colin Henderson remembered 080922

Friendship Shelter Founder Colin Henderson remembered

Colin Henderson, founder of Friendship Shelter and one of Laguna Beach’s most influential community leaders, passed away peacefully in his home in England on July 26, 2022.His family announced his death via an email to his friends and loved ones. 

An Episcopal priest who came to Laguna Beach to serve St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Henderson was best known in the community as the founder of Friendship Shelter. Dawn Price, executive director of Friendship Shelter, said in an email to supporters, “All of us at Friendship Shelter are saddened at this loss and immeasurably grateful for the opportunity to remember the impact Colin had on our organization, our community and the thousands of people whose lives have been transformed by the work he started.”

Friendship Shelter Colin Henderson

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Friendship Shelter

Colin Henderson celebrates at the Friendship Shelter’s 25th anniversary gala in 2012

Henderson first provided services and overnight shelter at St. Mary’s and eventually worked with other community volunteers to acquire a site on South Coast Highway to establish a non-profit shelter program. That site continues to operate today. Later, the organization acquired two small apartment buildings in San Clemente, which were named “Henderson House” in his honor. Those buildings today house Friendship Shelter’s permanent supportive housing program for 14 youth ages 18-25. 

Friendship Shelter Henderson House

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Friendship Shelter

Friendship Shelter’s San Clemente housing site for transitional aged youth was named Henderson House in honor of Colin Henderson

Serving as the organization’s first executive director and leading the board of directors as president multiple times, Henderson was instrumental in Friendship Shelter’s growth and development, including its decision to accept a contract to operate the City of Laguna Beach’s Alternative Sleeping Location in 2009, a program that continues today. The organization has also added, under guidance from Henderson and other board and staff leaders, an outreach program in downtown Laguna Beach and a permanent housing program with units throughout south Orange County that expects to surpass 200 units by the end of 2022. 

Friendship Shelter Colin Friendship

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Friendship Shelter

Together with other community volunteers, Henderson identified the site for Friendship Shelter, Laguna Beach’s first homeless shelter, in 1987

“Everything Friendship Shelter is today grew out of Colin’s unique and inspiring approach,” Price continued. “It’s why we remain today an organization that leads with love and understanding and focuses on problem-solving.”

Tributes began pouring in to honor Henderson immediately after the announcement. Friendship Shelter’s social media sites and a blog post about his legacy carried stories and memories about a man who was clearly beloved in the community.

“Colin was the heart and soul of Friendship Shelter from its inception,” wrote Barbara (B.J.) Van Alstine, whose cousin Ellin was Colin’s beloved wife, on the website. “Colin was one of the most unselfish, dedicated, loving men I have ever known.”

David Cox, who today is Friendship Shelter’s director of housing, remembered meeting Henderson more than 10 years ago when Cox worked as an intern for the organization. “Even then, he took the time to chat with me and learn my name,” Cox said. “I can attest to the thousands of lives impacted through his efforts to end homelessness in Laguna Beach and Orange County. His memory and his mission to help others will live on in me and the many others who’ve been inspired by him.”

Jill Edwards, former president of the board at Friendship Shelter, wrote, “When I first met Colin many years ago, he asked me what I had to offer to the shelter. An unexpected question but completely the right one. We all have something to offer to continue this amazing and necessary work. In his memory, we need to do that.”

Friendship Shelter Colin Iseman

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Friendship Shelter

At a 2017 party to bid farewell when Henderson moved back to the U.K., he received proclamations from then Mayor Toni Iseman and Sergio Prince, representing Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

When Henderson left Laguna Beach to move back to the UK in 2017, more than 200 people attended a party in his honor hosted by Friendship Shelter. He received honorary proclamations from the Laguna Beach City Council and the Orange County Board of Supervisors. 

While the 2017 party provided an opportunity for friends and supporters to thank Henderson personally, Price encouraged those who knew him to visit the Friendship Shelter website and enter a comment to honor him.

“In communicating with Colin’s children this past week, I’ve come to suspect that they know far too little about the impact their father had on our community,” Price said. “This is one way that we can make sure that they feel our love and gratitude for their father and his work. I’m particularly hoping that these tributes will be shared with Colin’s grandchildren so that they can see him through the lens of our memories.”

More information about Henderson, including the memorial site, can be found at www.friendshipshelter.org.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the U.K. in the coming weeks. Henderson’s children have asked that donations made in his memory be directed to Friendship Shelter.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.