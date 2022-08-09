NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 63  |  August 9, 2022

Special events at Sawdust Art Festival FP 080922

Special events at Sawdust Art Festival

Mark your calendars for these special events, happening at the Sawdust Art Festival this summer. The festival continues daily through Sunday, Aug. 28. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Upcoming special events Sip

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Sawdust Art Festival

Sip, Talk, Walk features artist intros, demos and complimentary wine tasting

Sip, Talk & Walk every Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Enjoy a tour of the festival that includes multiple artist introductions, demonstrations and a complimentary wine tasting. Call ahead and reserve a spot at 949.494.3030, or sign up on-site by visiting the Information Booth 15 minutes prior to the tour. This experience is free with admission.

Laguna Beach Locals Night every Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

Residents of Laguna Beach receive free entry every Thursday evening this summer with valid ID.

Upcoming special events auction

Click on photo for a larger image

Bid on dozens of original artwork by Sawdust artists at the Benevolence Fund Art Auction

36th Annual Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 12-3 p.m.

The live auction features dozens of original artwork by Sawdust artists in an exciting event that is hosted by renowned auctioneer Tony DeZao. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Artists’ Benevolence Fund which provides emergency financial assistance to local Laguna Beach artists.

Upcoming special events Beatles

Click on photo for a larger image

Wear your grooviest Fab Four attire on Beatles Day

Beatles Day on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a m.-10 p.m.

Classic Beatles music will be covered on three entertainment stages throughout the day, and all complimentary art and craft classes will be themed accordingly at the Children’s Art Spot, Studio One and the Ceramic Center. Be sure to wear your grooviest Beatles attire. 

For more information, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

