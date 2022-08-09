NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 63  |  August 9, 2022

“Art in Public Places” – Laguna Tortoise by Michele Taylor

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

The nine-foot-long Laguna Tortoise was designed by mixed media artist and Sawdust Festival exhibitor Michele Taylor and installed in 2003 in Bluebird Park. Weighing in at almost two tons, the sculpture is embedded with ceramics, cast and blown glass. It was funded by the City of Laguna Beach, Art in Public Places. 

Click on photo for a larger image

“Laguna Tortoise,” a favorite of children at Bluebird Park

Sadly, Taylor passed away on March 12, 2019.

As recounted by Suzie Harrison in her beautiful tribute to Taylor in Stu News, she said, “What she so prophetically said about her first public art piece, Laguna Tortoise, was actually a true reflection of herself.”

“It is my hope that the tortoise will inspire viewers to maintain focus, humility and perseverance regardless of the perceived impossibility of a situation,” Taylor said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Taylor repaired some of the glass inserts in 2018

Harrison said, “Aesop’s fable, The Tortoise and the Hare, was inspiration for Michele’s first city installation at Bluebird Park. The moral of the story can be interpreted as perseverance prevailing or taking on a bully. The tactile experience for children feeling its glass eyes is as affectionate as Michele was as a person. Every child who has looked into those eyes is taken on a journey of the imagination and the thrill to be with the tortoise on its winning steps across the finish line.”

Another of her public installations in town is Canyon Preserve on the wall of the LB Water District building. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Intricate glass details 

Taylor’s collaboration with artist Gerard Stripling won them both an award as artists of the year betrothed by the Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts. It was a unique partnership of materials and aesthetics, both better artists for the experience. Eternal Legacy, a memorial for fallen Police Officers Gordon French and Jon Coutchie, is a complex and multileveled experience of materials, textures and emotion.

Taylor also partnered with Stripling to create Moving Forward outside of the Susi Q Center on Third Street.

This is the 71st article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

