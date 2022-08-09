Laguna Life and People 080922

The music goes on – Eric Henderson, the man behind the guitar

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

One would imagine that being considered the “golden boy” in the concert world of classical guitarists, Eric Henderson would have led a charmed life. Not only did he spend four years studying with the legendary Andres Segovia, at age 17 Henderson had already signed two contracts for concert tours in both the U.S. and Europe.

In many respects, it was a charmed life. As described by Henderson, there were extraordinary highs during his career, but there were also some crashing lows. Nevertheless he has come out the other side and is scheduled to perform in his hometown of Laguna on Friday, August 12 at the Woman’s Club. That in itself is something of a miracle.

“A lot of people bet that I wouldn’t live past 30,” he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Eric Henderson

Born in Pasadena, Calif., Henderson picked up a guitar when he was only six years old, and it wasn’t long until his extraordinary talent was recognized. In 1971, at the age of 13, he received the honor of being invited to study privately in Spain with Segovia. Introduced to Segovia by his teacher and mentor Antonia Morales, at the time, Henderson was one of only three people to be invited to study with Segovia. In the ensuing years, Henderson became part of the rarified culture of classical guitarists.

“I lived abroad off and on from 1971 through the 1980s,” Henderson said, “and I lived in Spain for four years. I practiced 12-14 hours a day and logged in 16,200 hours during those four years.”

He also studied guitar with Christopher Parkening, Angel Romero, Ernesto Bitetti, Emilio Pujol, and Antonia Morales. He studied Baroque interpretation with Ton Koopman and Henk Dekker, and guitar music theory and composition with Aureo Herrero. While in Spain he also worked with the composer Federico Moreno Torroba, perfecting the interpretation of Torroba’s “Sonatina in A” and “Madronos.”

After eleven European and nine U.S. tours over the next ten years, Henderson returned to his hometown of Laguna where he dedicated himself to composing his own pieces, concentrating on enlarging the repertoire and education for the classical guitar.

Click on photo for a larger image

Where Henderson composes and practices

The price of fame

“I was in Holland from 1975-76, and I just felt lost,” Henderson said. “I never really wanted to quit, but I missed surfing and my surfing buddies. Those were stressful times. I was conflicted because I wanted to live up to the image of the concert persona. I wanted to make good, but I didn’t have the capacity at that age, to say what I wanted. I wasn’t very worldly, and I didn’t have the social development that kids my age had. I was a man/child.”

From age 14-17 is a difficult time period for any adolescent, then compound it with the pressure of performing on concert tours, and there’s little doubt it must have been overwhelming. “When you come down from the intensity and adulation on stage, to being alone, it was very lonely and that was hard,” Henderson said.

“I went from the intense training in Spain to thinking now I’m done with this and I’ll be rewarded, have a normal life and get my childhood back. I didn’t go to high school, I had no social life. I wanted to surf and take a rest, but it was more traveling, more concerts, and more isolation. From age 17-26, I was under incredible pressure. I never felt ready for the performances.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Scout, a toy Aussie, rests at Henderson’s feet while he plays

Eventually, the stress took its toll.

“At 26, I remember waking up in Chicago and I didn’t know where I was or what city I was I,” Henderson admitted. “I was done with the European concerts and was in the middle of four concerts in the U.S. and I thought, ‘I’ve had enough.’ It got more and more difficult to get ready, and I started hating it. I became crippled. It was a horrible feeling. I started questioning everything – and losing it. I went to the front desk of the hotel and just started sobbing. I decided, ‘no more I’m done’ and that I didn’t even like classical guitar. I quit the tour.

“I went to Oahu and had an incredible life for a season surfing on the north shore. It was a period of delayed adolescence at 26. Then I started anesthetizing myself with drugs and began to unravel, and that added to the deterioration of my confidence. This went on for five years. I felt lost and almost became agoraphobic. I was heartbroken and feared I had lost my ability to play on the level I was used to. So I used more drugs to escape.”

However, a strange and unexpected turn of events led the 31-year-old Henderson back to the stage.

Click on photo for a larger image

Henderson has been playing the guitar for 58 years

“I had to make a living so I taught. I had a student, Griff Hamlin, who was incredible on the electric guitar,” said Henderson. “I was working with a virtuoso piece originally written for violin. I gave him the music and in one week he came back and played it on his electric guitar with the speed of a violinist. So I studied his left hand technique, then used a hybrid technique with my right hand and applied the speed of an electric guitar. In six months, I was back, better than ever. It was a different kind of technique, and it was transforming.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

Fast forward to the mid 90s, and Henderson signed contracts with two different recording companies. “After that I toured and signed with JVC, and I did the Faces album. I also went to Texas played for Willie Nelson.

“Great Muse”

Another transformative occurrence resulted from Henderson’s teaching – he met his second wife, Virginia.

“She was looking for a teacher for her son, and I started giving him lessons, and it went from there,” Henderson said. “She was the most brilliant person I ever met. She graduated from MIT with a doctorate in Cognitive Science and was the Professor of Cognitive Science at the University of California at Irvine. She was very rare, and I couldn’t believe she was attracted to me.” They married in 2004.

Virginia became his “great muse” and encouraged him to compose.

Click on photo for a larger image

Henderson doesn’t use the guitar while composing

“I didn’t presume to consider myself a composer,” Henderson said. “I started working on a piece and then put it on hold. I was hearing it in my head but didn’t have the confidence to write it down. I backed off, but Virginia said, ‘You have to come back and finish it.’ It was a turning point. I took it a lot more seriously. I wrote many pieces for her.”

As fate would have it, just before COVID, he signed a recording contract.

Surprisingly, Henderson doesn’t use his guitar when he composes. “It comes from my imagination, it’s something I hear in my head,” he said. “After I write it, I have to learn it.”

In five years, he has written an entire body of work.

“I started getting feedback from conductor Carl St. Clair. He was very encouraging,” Henderson said. “People began to respond to my original compositions, and I started actually thinking ‘I’m a composer.’ When you acknowledge something, you don’t have any excuses not to work on it. It’s a question of integrity from then on. You know you applied your heart in the most honest way possible. Beauty doesn’t have any regard to technical difficulty or technique. A beautiful melody is a beautiful melody.”

Sadly, Virginia passed away two years ago. They had just celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. The last piece he wrote for her was called “Muse.”

Not genre specific

Although he was trained as a classical guitarist, Henderson admits that he isn’t genre specific. “I grew up playing rock and roll,” he said. “I can’t decide between the two – Jimi Hendrix or Segovia. (Well, it was really the Beatles first.) I wouldn’t want to choose between them. They’re both necessary. Luckily, since I started playing at 17, I haven’t had to cater to being on the top 40.”

In concert he often plays his arrangements of rock classics, such as “Paint it Black” by the Rolling Stones or “Little Wing” by Jimi Hendrix.

Another battle

When Henderson said the odds were against him being alive, he wasn’t overstating the facts.

In 2002, he contracted Necrotizing Fasciitis, the flesh-eating disease, and came very close to having his right arm amputated.

Click on photo for a larger image

Henderson had a year-long recovery from the flesh-eating disease

“I was back on the classical circuit, getting ready for a 64-concert tour,” Henderson said. “I had to get my right hand fingernails done in acrylic in San Diego because one nail was split. The nail salon used unsterilized equipment and it nicked me. By the third day, the condition was still not diagnosed. Typically after three days, organs shut down. I was in the emergency room and a doctor who had experience with this disease just finished rounds. Later, my father heard him talking about amputating my right arm and my father said, ‘no.’ Instead they put me in a medically induced coma for nine days, followed by painful skin grafts. It took a year to heal.”

The community responded to his situation by holding a fundraiser. “This is a small community and word got out that I was battling something,” Henderson said. “Missiles of October and Common Sense played, Mark de Palma catered the event and numerous businesses in town sponsored it.”

After a year, Henderson performed a comeback concert here in town. Although it was an amazing recovery, he wasn’t out of the woods yet. He continues to struggle with a different health issue that was diagnosed in 2019.

Looking forward

Of his past battles, Henderson said, “I wouldn’t trade the experiences of those dark years for anything, it gave me the empathy for how other people are struggling and I apply it to my teaching.”

Even though Henderson chose his career long ago (or it chose him), his answer to the question, “What other profession would you pursue if you hadn’t become a guitarist?” was, “I’d be an astronomer.” It’s one of his passions, as evidenced by the telescope in his living room.

Click on photo for a larger image

Henry, another Henderson fan

Another of his loves is mentoring. “I’m teaching two incredibly talented brothers Ian and Eli. When I see them perform, I get the same feeling that my mentor Antonia must have had when she watched me play.”

However, Henderson is most proud of his son (from a previous relationship) who will be at University of Santa Barbara for his junior/senior year studying political science and history (he also plays water polo). “He wants to go into politics,” Henderson said.

Over the last 20 years, Henderson has performed during 20 tours across Europe and the United States. He has played in the famous Concert Gebouw in Amsterdam, Wigmore Hall in London, and Ateneo in Madrid as well as many other halls in the United States, Germany, Spain, France, the Soviet Union, Australia, and Japan.

And on Friday, he’ll add another Laguna Beach concert to that extensive list.

“The best part of playing in in my hometown is that it’s like a reunion,” Henderson said. “I see people I haven’t seen in a long time.”

According to Henderson, some might be surprised that he’s still around.

For more information on Eric Henderson, go to www.erichendersonguitar.com.

For tickets to his August 12 performance, go to

https://erichendersonconcerts.bpt.me.