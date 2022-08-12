Blast back to the ‘80s and pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John with Xanadu, now on stage at the Laguna Playhouse
By MARRIE STONE
Photos by Matthew Saville
The eighties were the years of legwarmers and roller skates, of big hair and Solid Gold dancers. Olivia Newton-John hit her stride with a string of hits like Suddenly, Magic and, of course, Xanadu. The 1980 American cult classic film of the same name starred Newton-John and Gene Kelly in his final screen role as Danny McGuire. Although the movie garnered several nominations for the Golden Raspberries (a satirical awards show honoring the worst cinematic under-achievers), Broadway producers saw an opportunity to stage the show as a parody. While the all-too-serious screen production was a flop, Xanadu was a hit on stage, receiving several Tony Award nominations and enjoying a successful national tour. Its soundtrack, number four on the pop charts, was certified double platinum and scored five top 20 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.
AJ Love (center) stars with the company of “Xanadu,” directed and choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan and now playing at the Laguna Playhouse
The Laguna Playhouse wraps up its centennial anniversary celebration this month with the satirical classic that will leave fans of the ‘80s singing in their seats and newcomers laughing out loud. “What a euphoric way to close what has been an exceptional 100th anniversary season for the Playhouse,” said Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard. “With a hilarious book by Douglas Carter Beane and spectacular musical numbers, our subscribers and audiences will close out the summer in a wildly entertaining way.”
When Newton-John passed earlier this week, the production took on new meaning. “The Playhouse, production, and the entire cast and crew of Xanadu all wish to dedicate every performance of this production to her memory,” said Richard. On social media, the Playhouse wrote: “We are simply devastated to hear the news of Olivia Newton-John’s passing. Laguna Playhouse would like to dedicate our current production of Xanadu to Olivia and her loved ones, and all of those who found joy in the magic she brought to this world. Our hope is for the remaining performances of Xanadu to celebrate Olivia and her remarkable legacy.”
Dorian Quinn as Sonny and Kristen Daniels as Kira (aka Clio) in “Xanadu,” now playing at the Laguna Playhouse
Director and choreographer Paula Hammons Sloan and lead actors Kristen Daniels and Dorian Quinn took a break from rehearsals in late July to share their perspectives on staging this slice of post-disco nostalgia. From the challenges of teaching an entire cast to roller skate to the silly moments that dared the actors to not burst out laughing on stage, they disclosed the stories behind the scenes.
But first, for those who may have missed the original run (or, like me, remembered the music but forgot some key plot points), a brief look back on Xanadu.
The nine Greek muses introduce themselves at the beginning of the musical
What happens when nine Greek muses (all offspring of the mythical god Zeus, one of them wearing legwarmers and roller skates) descend on Los Angeles in 1980 to help a struggling artist? A two-hour tongue-in-cheek musical filled with iconic songs and funny lines.
The curtain opens on Sonny Malone (played by Dorian Quinn), a dim-witted artist who has lost faith in his abilities and given up on life. Just as he’s about to end it all on the Santa Monica Pier, his mural comes to life and Kira (aka Clio, Greek muse of history) arrives to pull Sonny out of his funk. Played by Kristen Daniels, Kira affects a comically strained Australian accent as she glides around the stage on skates, falling for Sonny and encouraging his dream of opening an artsy roller nightclub in the abandoned art deco building once known as Xanadu.
But Zeus imposed two rules on his muses – they are forbidden to create their own art or fall in love with a mortal. Failure to comply with these mythic decrees results in eternal damnation. This last demand challenged Kira once before. In the 1940s, she met Danny McGuire (played by Gene Kelly in the original film, and now by Jonathan Van Dyke). Danny, too, had artistic aspirations as a musician, but gave them up to pursue a lucrative career in real estate (including his current ownership of the now decrepit Xanadu nightclub). Though financially successful, 40 years later Danny is still filled with regrets. Kira arrives, looking hauntingly familiar and rouses Danny’s memories of the past.
Meanwhile, faced with the threat of eternal damnation or the loss of her true love, Kira sings and skates her way with Sonny through the obstacles to a hilarious and wholly unexpected finale. No spoilers, but the final few songs hold some entertaining surprises.
Dorian Quinn and Kristen Daniels as Sonny and Kira sing Olivia Newton-John’s 1980 hit, “Suddenly”
“It’s great to revisit [old shows] because I always find little nuggets and things I missed the first time,” said Sloan. “Now that I see those subtleties, I can bring them out and make the telling of the story even better.”
Sloan said one of those nuggets was exploring Kira’s 40-year-old relationship with Danny. “At the beginning of any rehearsal, we do this thing called ‘Table Time,’” she said. “We talk about the characters and the vision of the piece. We decided that whomever Clio is trying to inspire, she makes herself into the image of someone who will be the most inspirational to them. No one in the audience will know this, but it makes the story more interesting and a little clearer for the cast.”
That’s particularly important for this show, because most of the cast wasn’t alive for the original 1980 production and learned the look, style and lingo of the era by watching YouTube videos.
“So many of the lines felt unnatural,” said Quinn. “Like, ‘Dude, what’s your case?’ I’d never heard that [phrase] before I saw the show. The research has been important to make the dialogue feel more natural and get a sense of how they talked back then.”
“Watching the movie also gives a good vibe of Venice Beach and the ‘80s environment,” said Daniels. “We’re able to play with that a lot. The movie takes itself very seriously, and when we try taking ourselves seriously that makes the show even funnier.”
Dorian Quinn and Kristen Daniels as Sonny and Kira in “Xanadu,” now playing at the Laguna Playhouse
Some lines are explicitly written for their humor. Like Melpomene’s insights into why we fall in love – for lust, for companionship, or (in San Bernardino) for air conditioning. Others are funny because the cast is having a blast. At one point, Jonathan Van Dyke struggled through his dialogue when the mere sight of his co-star (Alec Mittenthal, playing a centaur) caused some involuntary laughs.
Apart from the humor and iconic songs, there’s also some great dancing. Keep an eye on Mittenthal, a young newcomer to the stage who’s currently studying at Pace University. His mesmerizing tap dance and flair in other numbers made it hard to look away whenever he took the stage. Ellery Smith, as Mittenthal’s frequent dance partner, also had some spellbinding moves.
Alec Mittenthal and Ellery Smith take center stage as the dance couple who wows the crowd
For Quinn, who’s starred in prior productions of Xanadu, learning to let go of past expectations proved challenging. “I had to break some old habits,” Quinn said. “Since this is a whole new cast, a new Kira and a new set, I needed to reset [my expectations]. I had to adapt, which can be hard because I basically had to tear down my house and rebuild it.”
Yet, Quinn said, playing the role of Sonny is one of the more rewarding experiences of his career. “Xanadu is one of the favorite shows I’ve done, and Sonny is honestly one of my favorite characters. He’s like my inner child. He’s a big man-child. Others perceive him as dim-witted, but he’s not. He’s smart and clever and he’s very artistic. He can be a little slow because he’s a child at heart. He’s this very honest, pure spirit. That’s what I love about Sonny. He’s an innocent kid. I get to be up on stage, having fun and being silly. I love it.”
Dorian Quinn and Kristen Daniels as Sonny and Kira in “Xanadu,” now playing at the Laguna Playhouse
“Fluffy cotton candy” is how both Daniels and Quinn described this production. “It’s so silly that it’s just a fun time,” Daniels said. And with her spot-on vocals behind Newton-John’s classic hits, there’s no better way to honor the passing star.
“Everybody did their homework,” Sloan said. “They’re ready to put on a big fluffy, poofy show.”
(L-R) Daniella Castoria, Jonathan Van Dyke, Erika Harper and Michelle Bendetti star in “Xanadu,” directed and choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan and now playing at the Laguna Playhouse
For tickets and additional information, visit the Laguna Playhouse website at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/.
