Temporary mural of late musician approved for Promenade stage; draft public art policy now available for review

By SARA HALL

The Arts Commission this week unanimously approved a temporary art installation on the stage at the Promenade on Forest that honors a late musician with local roots.

On Monday (Aug. 8), commissioners voted 7-0 to retain local artist Ryan Callisto to install the mural “There Goes My Hero” on the stage with the previously approved budget of $5,000.

The mural depicts longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia.

Hawkins, 50, moved to Laguna Beach when he was in grade school and graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 1990. In recent years, he frequented Music in the Park concerts and on occasions performed.

Art by Ryan Callisto/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

“There Goes My Hero” artwork by Ryan Callisto

On April 25, the Arts Commission approved the competition guidelines for a temporary mural installation on the performance deck. Artists submitted proof of Orange County residency, professional resume and examples of previous works.

The Cultural Arts Department ran a call for designs submitted via Slideroom and received eight submissions.

According to the June 13 minutes, the commission reviewed the submissions, but rejected all designs. No further action was taken.

Since then, Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl asked the subcommittee to re-consider the submission by Callisto.

Callisto is a Laguna Beach resident who specializes in bright, bold, graphic portraits.

The stage is frequented by many local artists and musicians, Poeschl noted.

“It would seem like the right place, the right time and the right context,” Poeschl said. “It would also be a fitting remembrance on a temporary basis of a Laguna Beach High School graduate who has many friends in this community.”

Many residents would like to have some sort of homage to their friend, she added, without it being a memorial or a permanent structure.

“This would be a nod towards that,” Poeschl added. “I think it would also be a very positive thing to do and would be well received by the community.”

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The stage at the Promenade on Forest Avenue

In 2020, Forest Avenue was transformed into a pedestrian promenade with outdoor dining and entertainment. City Council recently unanimously approved the Promenade on Forest Program Plan, which will act as a guide to develop permanent design concepts for future consideration.

The Promenade stage is used for live performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. During the rest of the time, it remains empty.

“When the Forest Avenue was transformed as a pedestrian Promenade, the Art Commission approved a mural down the center of the road which was well received,” the April 25 staff report reads.

Staff recommended the stage be utilized as a location for a temporary mural that would “activate” the site when not in use. In the call for artists, the requirements included “a color design,” which “should be a bold, graphic with bright colors and the design should be engaging when the stage is not in use.”

The wooden deck measures approximately 12 feet by 8 feet and is a physically challenging installation, according to city staff.

The project, called the temporary “Painted Magic Carpet” mural, will be displayed for up to a year or based on condition.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The “Caretakers” installation by Mark Jenkins and Sandra Fernandez on the lawn at city hall

Earlier in the meeting, during staff reports, Poeschl shared the most recent status of the public art policy update project.

After meeting with the consultants for an additional 10 hours, they now have the first draft of the updated public art ordinance and policy, Poeschl said. It will be the sole discussion item at the Art Commission’s next meeting, scheduled for August 22.

“I want to give the public and all of you an opportunity to review it,” Poeschl said, noting that the 28-page draft document is posted on the city’s website. “So everyone can take some time to (read through it).”

Compared to the original draft, the latest version is an easier read, she noted.

“Your head doesn’t hit the desk quite as often,” Poeschl joked. “It’s a relatively quick read.”

Policies regarding public art in Laguna Beach are currently under review for a much-needed update in an effort to fill in gaps and ambiguities in city code regarding public art, modernize regulations and better engage with the community.

Commissioners unanimously agreed on May 10, 2021, to kick off the effort to provide more guidance and combine all public art elements into one ordinance, which would cover more than what’s currently described in city code. The process includes updates and revisions and aims to establish specific standards for public art.

David Plettner-Saunders and Linda Flynn with Cultural Planning Group, the consulting firm tasked with reviewing and recommending updates to the policies, gave a presentation and asked for direction during a public art policy update workshop on December 7.

Earlier this year, on January 24, commissioners received a brief presentation about the progress on updating the policy.

There have been frustrations with the lack of clarity or ambiguity within the municipal code during some previous commission discussions. It’s usually about projects that “have gone awry,” or public art donations, or curating all the art with a lack of space in a small community like Laguna, Poeschl explained at a previous meeting.

Also, the world has changed over the last several years, she noted previously, how people purchase art, engage with art and want to experience art is very different in today’s world.

At the December workshop, commissioners specifically commented that the policies need to be clearer about what they receive and how they receive it, in terms of donated artwork. The obligations the city takes on versus what the artist or donor is responsible for also needs to be explained.

Current practice is to treat proposed donations of artwork like other artworks. The recommended policy sets clear criteria for the commissioners to review and refuse donated artworks. It also allows the Arts Commission to set a moratorium on donations.

The proposed policy places responsibility for the cost of maintenance on the donor.

Deaccession was also specifically mentioned at the workshop as something that needs to be addressed.

The updated policy sets stronger criteria allowing the city to deaccession works, including the Arts Commission’s authority and role in applying aesthetic/artistic judgments.

“While it is regrettable, occasionally it is necessary to remove an artwork from the collection if it no longer meets standards for quality or safety, or if there is an immediate weather or natural disaster threat,” the draft document reads.

The commission is responsible for review and approval of deaccessioning decisions. All deaccessioning shall be subject to artists’ rights under their agreement with the city, the California Art Preservation Act and the federal Visual Artists Rights Act.

The draft document notes that a work of art may be deaccessioned for a number of reasons, including, in the judgment of the Arts Commission, the artwork does not meet the aesthetic or artistic standards of the collection.

Commissioners also previously discussed how the definition of public art is expanding and how art fits in with the community.

During the December discussion, commissioners weighed abstract questions about what they want the public art collection to say about Laguna Beach as a whole, and how they can get that message across to the local community and a wider audience.

The recently released draft policy notes the community’s unique history and its place in the art world.

“Laguna Beach is a city with a vibrant, century-old history as an art colony and a robust ongoing presence of artists, public art, art festivals, art marketplaces, galleries and many other cultural assets,” the document reads. “A defining feature is Laguna Beach’s public art collection, which encompasses original site-specific artworks, a variety of temporary installations and select donated works.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

“Colors of the Canyon” by Marsh Scott

The report includes recommended actions and policies to assist the Arts Commission and city staff to address challenges in management of the program. It will be available online once the policy update is finalized.

Recommended policy changes are based on interviews with program stakeholders – artists, developers, city staff, donors, architects, commissioners, and others – and refined in several work sessions with staff and the public art subcommittee.

The updated document includes a consolidated set of comprehensive and transparent policies.

A noticeable recommendation at the top of the report’s summary is a change of the program name.

The current program includes several components: Art in Public Places, Public Art and Murals and Artist Designed Benches. The consulting experts suggest consolidating and renaming the program to “Public Art Program” to be clearer and more transparent to the community and stakeholders, while retaining the distinct functions of each element of the program.

Another key change in the proposed draft document relates to the decision-making authority of the Arts Commission.

Currently, city council reviews all commission decisions.

“The recommended policy places explicit and greater authority with the Arts Commission to fulfill its role and asks council to only substitute its judgment narrowly in cases where there is evidence of a departure from or error in following Arts Commission policies and guidelines,” the report summary explains.

It acknowledges and strengthens the commission’s authority and role in applying aesthetic and artistic judgments, and places their authority on a par with other city commissions and boards.

The updated draft ordinance also: Aims to promote the diversity of collection by limiting artists to four pieces in the collection at any one time; explicitly acknowledges artists and artworks as the heart of the program; and establishes clear criteria for selecting artists, artworks and sites.

Other key changes in the new, draft document are related to: Memorials; financial contributions to program; portion of developers’ 1% public art obligation that is earmarked for administrative costs; maintenance of artwork; policy governing partnerships for public art; and appeals and mitigation of disagreements.

The consulting experts also recommend the city record and broadcast Arts Commission meetings. This would increase transparency and support community understanding and trust, the report notes. It would also align Arts Commission practices with other city commissions.

They also recommend reestablishing the public art coordinator staff position.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.