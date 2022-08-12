NewLeftHeader

 August 12, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Lily 081222

Meet Pet of the Week Lily

Lily is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 4-year-old Chihuahua mini-pin mix who is spayed. She is housebroken and very well trained. Lily does not bark, but loves to verbalize with sweet noises to let you know how she is feeling. 

She is friendly and affectionate and would do well in any home wiling to take her in. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Lily adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Lily

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Lily, a Chihuahua mini-pin mix looking for a new home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

