 Volume 14, Issue 64  |  August 12, 2022

Water main break forces early morning road closure 081222

Water main break forces early morning road closure while repairs completed

The Laguna Beach County Water District had to repair an overnight water main break Wednesday morning that occurred between two water tanks at Top of the World and West Ridge Trail. The water flow caused mud and debris to travel down a natural ravine onto Laguna Canyon Road. As a precaution, the Laguna Beach Fire Department gave evacuation notices to approximately a dozen homes in the area. 

According to Keith Van Der Maaten, general manager of Laguna Beach County Water District, there was “no property damage to residents.”

Water main break forces muddy road

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Silvio Delligatta

Crews work to clean closed Laguna Canyon Road following overnight water main break between Top of the World and West Ridge Trail

The break was due to a crack on a 16” PVC pipe that was installed in the late ‘90s.

“The break appears to only be an issue with a section of pipe that we recently repaired, but we are assessing everything with the addition of monitoring devices along this same pipeline as a precaution,” added Van Der Maaten. “We will also be evaluating putting in place an on-call contract for debris removal that would allow us to more quickly open roads, should this ever happen again.”

After the closing earlier in the day, the road was reopened at approximately 2:15 p.m.

 

