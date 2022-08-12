NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 64  |  August 12, 2022

Letters to the Editor 081222

Letters to the Editor

Services of Laguna Food Pantry lauded by Veteran’s social worker following recent visit

(The letter below was directed to the Laguna Food Pantry staff and board from a Veteran social worker.)

My name is Gerard Skiles, I am a USMC Veteran and a social worker for the VA. I work in the homeless program for Long Beach VA and I wanted to express my gratitude for your services. 

I came here about three weeks ago for the first time ever and received two food boxes full of so much more than I could have ever expected. If that wasn’t enough, the staff that I interacted with were so caring, so professional, so helpful and giving that I really just almost came to tears at their willingness to be so giving. 

I don’t know if it’s because of the state of the country today, the interactions I may have had when seeking assistance for Veterans in other venues that were not as pleasant, or what it was but I was just so moved inside. 

I provided boxes to two of my Veterans and they told me how thankful they were for everything they received. They were sort of in shock at the amount they received. They were both recently housed, meaning they had been homeless before this for some time. 

And even though they did not have much more than a place to sit in their living space, they were very happy and thankful with all the items that came from you all, although I could not for the life of me name one of the fruits that was in both boxes. One did let me know he made it into a soup and very much enjoyed it. 

The process was simple, you provided more than anyone could expect and I just really wanted to let you know that your organization really makes me have hope for society. Thank you and I appreciate your services.

Gerard M. Skiles, LCSW

USMC Veteran

Senior Social Worker, HUD VASH Program

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center (Long Beach CA)

Project Based Sites

The unbelievable success of Knepper and Rossi certainly brings back fond memories of water polo days gone by

Beginning when I was 8, when I watched my oldest brother and Laguna’s Peter Ueberroth play water polo at San Jose State, I always have loved the game. So much so, I played polo in high school and at USC. 

To this day, I still have memories of guarding a young Mark Spitz back in 1965. For those who don’t know or remember, Spitz went on to win seven gold medals at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.

Which brings me to (Monday’s) water polo news. Congratulations to Laguna’s Ava Knepper and Genoa Rossi. Under the watchful eye of former Laguna Beach High School coach Ethan Damato, they just helped their teammates win the FINA Youth World Championship in Serbia.

It’s been 65 years since I first watched my brother and Pete play water polo. My hope is Ava and Genoa remember this summer decades from now. Let’s hope there will be many more gold medals in their future.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach 

Disagrees with assumed endorsement of Hanauer’s criticism of LRF initiative

A monstrous developer makes grandiose comments that benefit him only in YOUR paper. What is wrong with you? Have lost all trust in you as a supporter and defender of Laguna Beach! 

Rollie Bennett

Laguna Beach

Count me in on the Hanauer side of the ledger

If Stu News is keeping track, I am a supporter of Joe Hanauer’s thesis.
I am a 24-year resident, retired, Arch Beach Heights resident, volunteer at the Laguna Art Museum, not a developer and love Laguna.

David A. Powers

Laguna Beach

 

