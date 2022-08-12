NewLeftHeader

 August 12, 2022

The Plant Man: Parota, a precious Mexican hardwood

By Steve Kawaratani

“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time.” 

–Warren Buffet

A solitary Parota grows under the intense August sun in Nopolo, a few miles south of Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. While this tree is acknowledged for its large shady canopies of feathery leaves and the comfort it provides for those who venture outdoors, the Parota is also sustainable as it switches to a deciduous state to preserve moisture during the dry season. Its flowers provide nourishment for bees and on warm days the fragrance fills the air. Additionally, the tree improves soil quality by its support of nitrogen, with the help of beneficial bacteria. 

Climate change, paucity of water and poor soil fertility and texture do not daunt the Parota, as it has nearly a 100 percent germination rate in dry, tropical locales. The heartwood of the tree has resistiveness to both fauna and disease, and seedlings grow more than a meter in a year. These characteristics allow the tree to be an ideal sustainable resource for reforestation projects in tropical America.

The Parota is one of Mexico’s “five most precious hardwoods,” possessing wood that is insect resistive and less dense than exotic hardwoods. Highly coveted, the trees were originally used in mainland Mexico for dories and small boats. The resistance to termites and the beautiful honey to reddish-brown hue of the milled wood have created a high demand for doors, tables, cabinets and other wooden furniture. It is a true hardwood – it is not an easy task to move Parota furniture.

Beyond Parota’s sustainable benefits and as furniture, it has important uses in nutrition and medicine in Mexico. The foliage, fruit and seed are used as food for cattle, horses, pigs, goats and sheep. Homeopathic uses include providing relief from flu and bronchitis. Refined astringent from the green fruit is a treatment for diarrhea. The sap is used as pegamento (glue) and chewed as a gum (perhaps the origin of sticky saliva in the Americas?). The fruit and bark contain tannins that are part of soap production and for curing leather.

One of the joys of living occasionally in Mexico is the enjoyment of all things Baja Sur; that includes the natural resources of the Sea of Cortez, locally sourced food and furniture built by master carpenter, Samuel Arias Ayala. Entertaining family and friends in our beautiful home is, of course, a prerequisite on every trip. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

