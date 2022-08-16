NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 65  |  August 16, 2022

Summer Grooves Jazz Series finishes FP 081622

Summer Grooves Jazz Series finishes on a high note

The final concert in the Laguna Beach Live! Summer Grooves Jazz Series takes place on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6-8 p.m., when jazz and blues vocalist Maiya Sykes takes to the stage with her all-star trio. The concert takes place at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour. Food from Mercado is on offer to pre-purchase up to August 16.

Summer Grooves Jazz Series Sykes

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Live!

Maiya Sykes

Sykes is a singer, songwriter and arranger who received a four chair turn on Season 7 of The Voice. She has worked professionally on albums and performed live for many music legends including Macy Gray and Ringo Starr. Sykes has been a celebrated featured singer with YouTube sensations Scary Pockets and Postmodern Jukebox and was featured in the Oscar award-winning film, La La Land.

Tickets are $35 in advance; $40 at the door and available at www.lagunabeachlive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.