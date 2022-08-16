NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 65  |  August 16, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 081622

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

More on hurricanes 

Dennis 5Las Vegas averages about four inches of rain per year. They’ve already surpassed that total and there’s still almost a month left in the summer monsoon season. They average around 13 thunderstorm days a year and that total has already been surpassed – just since the beginning of July! The persistent high that normally parks over the Four Corners area for most of the summer draws warm, moist tropical air from the south and southeast in a clockwise motion. It has shifted to the west by a couple of hundred miles and is allowing even more monsoonal moisture to flow into the Desert Southwest this summer. It’s turning up nature’s faucet, allowing for more flash flooding across the region – so Southern Nevada has been a prime target for severe thunderstorm activity all summer.

Flying into hurricanes continued: Aerial weather reconnaissance of nature’s most powerful destructive force is not without risk. Since aircraft and crews first started flying into hurricanes nearly 60 years ago, three have been lost, vanishing without a trace along with their crews. The first of these, a U.S. Navy P2V Neptune fell into the Caribbean Sea while flying into hurricane Janet on September 26, 1955. 

Next came an Air Force WB-50 Super Fortress which crashed into the Pacific Ocean on January 15, 1958 while penetrating Typhoon Ophelia. Also lost was a WC 130 Hercules which disappeared in the vicinity of Typhoon Bess in the Philippine Sea south of Taiwan on October 13, 1974.

Flying into a hurricane is like no other experience. Crew members who have flown combat missions say that their feelings before these flights and those involving hurricanes are very similar. There is a blend of excitement and apprehension that is difficult to describe. Adding to the tension is that no two hurricanes are alike. Some are gentle while others seem like raging bulls. Preparations for flying into a hurricane are very thorough. 

All crew members are fully trained by highly trained specialists. Special precautions are taken by the crew as they enter the hurricane. All loose objects are tied down or put away and crew members slip into safety harnesses and belts. When radar picks up the storm, the crew then determines how to get inside. The idea is to make the aircraft mesh with the storm rather than fight it. If it is a well-defined storm, getting inside can be a real experience. The winds at flight altitude oftentimes exceed 100 mph, and the wall cloud surrounding the center, or eye, can be several miles thick. Rain comes down in torrents, and the updrafts and the downdrafts are unusually strong and frequent. 

Inside the eye, however, the conditions are much different. The ocean is generally visible and there is blue sky and sunshine and the flight level winds are generally calm. After gathering all the information they need, the crew then exits the storm in the same manner they entered. It’s an experience that someday I would love to be a part of.

Aircraft meteorological reconnaissance is a team effort. A host of different organizations, tied together by CARCAH (The Chief, Aerial Reconnaissance Coordination, All Hurricanes), is dedicated to providing the National Hurricane Center the vital information it needs to make accurate forecasts which help to ensure that communities in the path of a hurricane will be adequately warned. Like I said, I would jump at the chance to actually fly into one of these puppies! 

See y’all next time. ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.