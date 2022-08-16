Laguna Life and People 081622

Jenna Genovese-Mikula: The cat curator at Blue Bell Foundation for Cats finds her passion

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

“Time spent with cats is never wasted.”

–Psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud

For cat lovers, that statement is a given – they know that any time spent in the company of a cat is precious. No one knows that better than Jenna Genovese-Mikula, who has found her life’s passion as assistant director of Blue Bell Foundation for Cats. For those who are unfamiliar with Blue Bell, it is a nonprofit that offers loving and compassionate care to senior cats whose owners can no longer care for them.

Jenna Genovese-Mikula

“I wanted to be a zookeeper when I was a kid,” said Genovese-Mikula. Coincidentally, her responsibilities at Blue Bell are very similar to a zookeeper’s job – which is to keep the animals comfortable and safe – except that her menagerie is limited to domestic cats.

Curator is the perfect description of Genovese-Mikula’s role: She is administrator, guardian, manager, keeper and steward of the collection of Blue Bell residents. At the present time, there are 36 cats – 16 in lower house, where new arrivals go before being integrated into the main population, and 20 in the upper house, where they roam free in an assortment of rooms and play areas.

“We usually have between 40-50 cats, and soon we’ll be getting two new ones,” said Genovese-Mikula, who no doubt relishes the idea of additional residents for her cat community, which includes its longest-term member, Laguna. She has been in residence for 10 years and just celebrated her 18th birthday.

Genovese-Mikula gives some TLC to a resident of the lower house

Although Genovese-Mikula showed a penchant for animals early on, she went into finance as a career. Born in Brooklyn, New York and raised on Staten Island, Genovese-Mikula lived there 32 years before coming out West. Her parents and brothers still live there. “Staten Island isn’t as urbanized as New York, and I spent my childhood hiking and in nature. I immediately connected to the trails here in Orange County,” she said. “I always loved animals and had turtles, frogs and fish. I got my first kitten, Patches, when I was 10 years old. It was a stray and was walking through our backyard. I was afraid the German Shepherd next door would grab it. My parents weren’t too happy in the beginning, but later we got another cat.”

In 2008, Genovese-Mikula earned her MBA at St. John’s University on Staten Island, where she studied to be a CPA. After graduation, she worked at Quest Diagnostics for seven years and then three years ago, transferred to the Quest headquarters in San Juan Capistrano.

From finances to felines

“It was a big change,” she said. “I moved to an apartment in Aliso Viejo. I met my husband, Mario, at Quest, and we moved to Rancho Santa Margarita, and then bought a house in Laguna Niguel.”

As one might expect, they have their own collection of animals at home – four cats, Athena, Smokey, Charlie, Tony and Mario’s two dogs, Bogie and Chongo. Her husband, who has been with Quest for 20 years, works from home, so he’s in charge of their pets while Genovese-Mikula is at work.

“It took my husband a while to get into cats – he’s a dog person – but the right cat will change your mind about cats,” she said.

Genovese-Mikula in the Blue Bell garden, which has 14 pocket gardens

“I had a successful career at Quest, but I wasn’t happy or fulfilled, so I quit in 2018 and started at Blue Bell as a volunteer in early 2019,” Genovese-Mikula said. “It really resonated with me. I thought, ‘Maybe this what I want to do with the rest of my life.’ I also felt that I could leverage my skills in the business world to help with the foundation’s management.

“There was an open cat caregiver position here starting part time,” she said. “I loved being with the cats. I thought it was such an interesting concept to have a place for senior cats to be well taken care of in their later years. I also had volunteered at Carma Pet Rescue which does rescue and adoption and spent six months at Canyon Animal Hospital as an intern.”

However, working in a veterinary office wasn’t what she was looking for in a career.

“It wasn’t for me,” said Genovese-Mikula. “I only got to spend a short time with each animal. I wanted to get to know them on a deeper level. The energy was different, it was more fast paced, so I became a caregiver here but then COVID hit. By that time, I had almost a year of caregiving and was promoted to assistant director in 2021.”

A day in the life

For Genovese-Mikula, the role of assistant director is all-consuming. She puts in 10 hours each workday, starting at 10 a.m. Not only does she oversee the caretakers and volunteers, she attends to the daily needs of the cats and the facility. Thursdays she spends on administrative duties. In conjunction with Acting Executive Director and Founder of Blue Bell Susan Hamil and Chairman Emeritus Jeff Zakaryan, Genovese-Mikula works on strategic planning and ways in which Blue Bell will continue to be sustainable.

Resident naps in the lower house

“When I come in each day, I determine first where we need coverage, what needs attention and assess what’s going on,” she said. “If everyone seems okay and there are no emergencies, then I check supplies and put in orders if needed. I’ll talk to the vet if necessary and check on lab work. I usually go to the animal hospital three times a week. There’s always another level of cat care and that is the main concern.”

In addition, a prime consideration is getting the cleaning (which includes changing a multitude of litter boxes several times a day) and laundry done, which is taken care of before the volunteers start at 11 a.m.

Genovese-Mikula admits that the biggest challenge she faces is going home. “I hate to leave – there is always something else to do. I constantly question, ‘did I do everything I was supposed to do?’ I have to be okay with what I did for the day.”

Given that Blue Bell is a home for senior cats, the inevitable happens and when a cat dies, it can’t help but emotionally impact the staff.

“There was a cat I was really close to,” Genovese-Mikula said. “When he passed away, it motivated me to commit myself to Blue Bell. I decided to look into veterinary technical school, so I went to Orange County Vet Assistance School in 2020 to learn as much as I could about how to care for the cats. It’s hard to lose them but it’s rewarding – I know they get the best possible care during the time they’re with us. The last gift we can give them is to pass in a peaceful way when the quality of life is no longer of quality.”

Jumping Jambo

One of her favorite housemates is Jambo, a Bengal cat, who has been there for a little over a year. “He had been here in the lower house for about two months and had never shown interest in the catwalk,” Genovese-Mikula said. “Even though it has steps leading down from it, he jumped off straight to the floor and broke his leg. We saw it on the camera after it happened.” At the time he was overweight but has since gone down from 24 pounds to a svelte 16 pounds.

Jambo on his daily walk in the garden

“It was the worst thing that could have happened, but it also turned out to be the best thing,” she said. “Jambo wasn’t friendly at first, and he was very strong and didn’t like his cast changed. But he overcame it and started trusting me. That was my favorite silver lining moment. You never know what life will bring you.”

What it takes to be a caretaker

Assuming the responsibility of a cat caregiver isn’t to be taken lightly. As described by Genovese-Mikula, “It’s a difficult job, and those interested are required to shadow existing caregivers to see what the position entails. They get a taste of what their days will be like after they’re fully trained. Not everyone is suited for it. They administer medications and shots (which requires special handling) and some people aren’t comfortable with that. Because the nuances of the job take time to learn, caregivers spend one to two months training before they start.”

Volunteers

Currently Blue Bell has 70 volunteers on the books, with approximately 50 as active volunteers. Even though each volunteer’s relationship with the cats is different, Genovese-Mikula said, “This is a place where volunteers have something in common – the love of cats – and develop an increasing connection with the residents.”

It’s obvious that Jambo loves Genovese-Mikula

Julie Ross, one of the volunteers, had only the highest praise for Genovese-Mikula and Blue Bell, “Jenna is the most wonderful, cheerful person and a terrific manager. Too bad all our foundations or cities couldn’t be run that well. The place is spotless, cats are so well taken care of and organized into separate spaces with attention to their personalities and introduction to the foundation after being in private homes. Each cat has medical records, food preferences, they are brushed and cleaned, the kitty litter is always clean, the place smells and looks spotless. Plus, they are given indoor/outdoor safe places to roam and sleep or play. As a volunteer it is a pleasure to go there. I help pet them, brush them, and just give lots of love and playtime. Actually, it is so lovely that I consider it my therapy too. And I hope I give them some of that love.”

Looking to the future

Since the retirement last year of Santiago and Maria Holguin, a married couple who had been at Blue Bell for 25 years, Genovese-Mikula has hired three people to take their places. “We’re also looking to hire additional staff, and we need someone who has the skill set to be my backup,” she said.

If Genovese-Mikula hadn’t chosen this as a career, she said she might have been a park ranger, however, it’s abundantly clear that Blue Bell is her calling.

“This is where my heart is,” Genovese-Mikula said.

Blue Bell is located at 20982 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

For more information on Blue Bell Foundation for Cats and for the evolution of the facility, go to www.bluebellcats.org.