NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 65  |  August 16, 2022

Fair Game 081622

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Iseman out for re-election…four other candidates in, as deadline to file extended until tomorrow

TJ headshot AugThe Nomination Period for candidates to enter the November election for the Laguna Beach City Council has been extended until tomorrow (Wednesday) Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. 

The additional time is the result of an incumbent (Toni Iseman) not filing for re-election. The official notice from City Clerk Ann Marie McKay announces that candidate packets are available at the Clerk’s office in City Hall.

Anyone with questions or seeking more information still may contact McKay at 949.497.0309.

Speaking of candidates, three offices are up for election come November. Two, those held by Mayor Sue Kempf and Councilperson Peter Blake, will see them run for re-election against a field of challengers that includes Ruben Flores, Mark Orgill, Louis Weil and Jerome Pudwill.

Flores is a longtime resident and owner of Laguna Nursery. He previously ran for council two years ago, losing to George Weiss in the race for the second seat by several hundred votes. 

Recent calls to Flores have not been returned and his campaign website says, “coming soon.” His campaign financial statements show only $440 raised and all from a single donor.

Orgill is in and getting his campaign rolling. He’s previously owned and developed [seven degrees] and Sunset Cove Villas, and has been a major supporter of the local arts community. He’s also been actively engaged with Visit Laguna Beach and touts a tourism management plan for residents.

Weil is a local REALTOR® and the chairperson of the Design Review Board. He’s additionally served time with the Affordable Housing Task Force and with the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. He’s raising and enjoying a young family in town.

Finally, Pudwill is the latest candidate to join the fray. He’s been an active critic of the city council in the past, particularly with their city manager selection process and the lack of resident participation.

His current occupation is listed as a REALTOR®.

More to come on all candidates.

• • •

The Orange County Fair has come and gone as of Sunday. Many around the OC enjoyed the run with rides, exhibits, concerts, food and so much more.

One little local girl even competed and won second place in the miniature donkey open breeding competition.

Isabel Offield, an incoming El Morro Elementary first grader, joined in the first annual competition recognized by the National Miniature Donkey Association. She competed in the Halter Class where the judge scored both Isabel’s ability to lead “Lady,” her mini-donkey companion, through a series of patterns around the arena and show off her walk, trot and halt.

Fair Game SNL 8.16 donkey

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Offield family

Isabel leading Lady around the arena. Oh, and that’s Lady on the left and Isabel on the right.

The judge also scored “Lady” on her equine characteristics, coat color and teeth health.

Isabel was one of the youngest entries in the competition. And just think, second place!

Due to its huge success and interest, the OC Fair plans to return the competition again next year.

Congrats, Isabel!

Fair Game SNL 8.16 second place ribbon

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Offield family

Isabel proudly shows off that second place ribbon

• • •

Coming up at the FOA is the Festival Runway Fashion Show, Sunday, Aug. 21, 12-3 p.m.

According to a release, “This event features Festival exhibitors who step out of their artistic medium and into the world of fashion. The result will blow your mind with over-the-top creative couture with the twist of all being made out of recycled, reused and reclaimed materials.”

This has been in the works for months, with prizes and bragging rights on the line. Judges for the event include Suzi Chauvel, Diane Challis Davy, Nelson Coates and Lauren Shapiro

They call this a “can’t miss.”

• • •

Across the street at Sawdust, two weeks left to enjoy it all. This Saturday, Aug. 20 is Beatles Day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. While you’re shopping and/or touring the booths, classic Beatles music will be covered on three entertainment stages throughout the day.

There will be complimentary art and craft classes all themed accordingly to the Beatles.

Get out there and have some fun.

• • •

Laguna Live! Summer Grooves Jazz Series has tickets on sale for Tuesday evening’s BLUES, featuring vocalist Maiya Sykes with her All-Star Trio. The Blues originated in the Deep South around the 1860s from roots in African American work songs and spirituals. 

Concert tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. All tickets available at www.lagunabeachlive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.