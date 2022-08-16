NewLeftHeader

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From a bestselling author book signing and panel discussion on California architecture to kids’ nights out, storytime reading and crafts and free museum admission during First Thursdays Art Walk, there are activities for all ages.

–Friday, Aug. 19 from 6-9 p.m. – Kids’ Night Out: Museum Ice Cream Party

Kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night! Students will learn about the museum’s permanent collection by participating in an ice cream party inspired by the work of artistic legend Wayne Thiebaud. Caregivers and parents can enjoy a night out, too, as the LAM education team takes over to provide their young learners with dinner, art-related activities and opportunities for exploration. Registration is open to children aged 6-9 only. Limited spots available; advanced registration required. Cost: Museum members: $80; Non-members: $90. If registering two or more children, LAM will offer a discounted price of $70 per child. For tickets, go here.

Hippie Mystery: A Night with Author T. Jefferson Parker

–Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6-8 p.m. – Hippie Mystery: A Night with T. Jefferson Parker

Laguna Beach in the 1960s is the setting for New York Times bestselling author T. Jefferson Parker’s latest novel A Thousand Steps. Join Parker as he discusses his new book, his time in Laguna Beach and a brief reading of the novel. Afterwards, you’ll have the opportunity to get your very own copy of A Thousand Steps signed by Parker at a book signing.

T. Jefferson Parker was born in Los Angeles and has been a life-long resident of Southern California. He grew up in Orange County and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Irvine in 1976. He has written numerous novels and short stories and is the winner of three Edgar Awards (Silent Joe, California Girl and the short story “Skinhead Central”), as well as the recipient of a Los Angeles Times Book Prize for best mystery (Silent Joe). Before becoming a full-time novelist, he was an award-winning reporter.

A Thousand Steps is a beguiling thriller, an incisive coming-of-age story, and a vivid portrait of a turbulent time and place. Matt is 16, broke and never sure where his next meal is coming from. His mom’s a stoner, his deadbeat dad is a no-show, his brother’s fighting in Nam…and his big sister Jazz has just gone missing. The cops figure she’s just another runaway hippie chick, enjoying a summer of love, but Matt doesn’t believe it. Not after another missing girl turns up dead on the beach. Cost: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. Advance tickets recommended. For tickets, go here.

–Sunday, Aug. 21 from 4-5 p.m. – Julia Morgan: Visionary Architect of the California Renaissance

A true pioneer of her time, Julia Morgan was the first woman admitted to the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris, the first licensed female architect in California and the first woman to receive the AIA’s Gold Medal. Morgan was also the mastermind behind some of California’s most iconic buildings, including the majestic Hearst Castle. Take a closer look into the fascinating work and life of this trailblazer with contributors to the recently published book Julia Morgan: The Road to San Simeon. This is a pre-recorded panel discussion. You may enjoy the program for free with purchase of admission to the Laguna Art Museum in the museum’s California Gallery, or ticket holders will receive a link via email to view the program at home. The link will be sent to all pre-registered attendees on the day of the program. Cost: Museum members: Free; Non-members: $5. For tickets, go here.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

–Friday, Aug. 26 from 6-9 p.m. – Kids’ Night Out: Scavenger Hunt

Kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night! Students will learn about the museum’s permanent collection by participating in an interactive scavenger hunt throughout the galleries. Caregivers and parents can enjoy a night out, too, as the museum’s education team takes over to provide their young learners with dinner, art-related activities and opportunities for exploration. Registration is open to children aged 6-9 only. Limited spots available; advanced registration required. Cost: Museum members: $80; Non-members: $90. If registering two or more children, LAM will offer a discounted price of $70 per child. For tickets, go here.

–Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Storytime Saturday at LAM: Mole in a Black and White Hole by Tereza Sediva

Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving. On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives.

Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK–2 learners and their families. Cost: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. For tickets, go here.

–Thursday, Sept. 1 from 6-9 p.m. – First Thursdays Art Walk

First Thursdays Art Walk celebrates the diverse cultural art scene of Laguna Beach and is free to the public with participation by more than 30 member galleries. The museum offers free admission from 6-9 p.m.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

