No Square Theatre’s Footloose wowed FP 081922

No Square Theatre’s Footloose wowed a whole new crowd this month

By MARRIE STONE

Excitement ran especially high Thursday night (August 11), at No Square Theatre. Mid-way through their nine-show run of Footloose, the nonprofit community playhouse offered a type of performance they’d never done before – a specially adapted show for audience members on the autism spectrum. Billed as “theatre on the spectrum,” Thursday evening’s event toned down the lights, muted the noise-level and created a welcoming environment for theatergoers who might otherwise struggle through traditional productions. It also attracted guests with special needs apart from autism.

Photo by Marrie Stone

The “Footloose” cast performed a nine-show run at No Square Theatre earlier this month, adapting one special performance for guests on the autism spectrum

That night, No Square performed for a nearly full audience, roughly two dozen of whom had never before seen a live event. “Caregivers and parents are wary,” said Artistic Director Bree Burgess Rosen. “They’re too intimidated.” But knowing that night was made especially for them seemed to ease their concerns. One attendee brought his teddy bear. Another wore noise-reduction headphones.

“I loved how well our musicians adapted,” Burgess Rosen said. “The guitar and bass players turned their amplifiers upstage, and our drummer played with different sticks to soften his performance. Music Director Joe Mulroy’s piano, as well as the woodwinds, all played more quietly. The sound effects were lower volume, as well as vocal microphones. When the lead actors screamed at the trains, they were careful to keep their voices to a loud holler.”

Only three audience members left before the curtain fell. “We lost two people partway through act one, and another at intermission,” said Burgess Rosen. “In all three cases, the parents said, ‘That’s all we can handle’ but reiterated how much they enjoyed the experience and how happy they were for the opportunity.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

Luka Salib, playing Ren, rallies the conservative Bomont City Council to reconsider their ban on dancing

Because of the overwhelming success and positive feedback, No Square plans to continue this program in perpetuity. Nonetheless, several lessons were learned throughout the night that will be incorporated in future shows. “We got a lot of feedback,” Burgess Rosen said. “We learned that autism is a spectrum disorder ranging from people with severe ASD to people you’d never guess have it. So, one show does not fit all. In the future, we’ll plan to do the same adapted show we did this time, as well as offering a second 45-minute vignette show. The abbreviated show will include half a dozen songs and some storytelling.

“We will also seek additional grant money in hopes of off-setting show costs but will make these special performances far less than our regular tickets, even though those are still quite low. We don’t want any access missed due to money. Special needs kids have extra expenses, and many families struggle with the costs,” said Burgess Rosen.

The 1998 musical, based on the 1984 movie, follows high school student Ren McCormack as his newly divorced mother moves him from his familiar homeland of Chicago to the tiny midwestern town of Bomont. Conservative Reverend Shaw Moore rules Bomont with an oppressive hand. Moore banned all dancing in the wake of a fatal car accident that killed four of the town’s teens (including his own son). Ren rallies the local students to protest the ban and urges the city council to restore their right to dance, all while wooing the reverend’s daughter, Ariel, away from her abusive boyfriend, Chuck Cranston.

Photo by Marrie Stone

Based on the 1984 movie of the same name, “Footloose” takes place in the conservative town of Bomont, ruled by Reverend Shaw Moore (played by Rob Harryman)

Thursday’s show opened with an introduction delivered by Laguna local Moorea Howson. Howson is well-known around town as Laguna Beach High School’s (LBHS) former homecoming queen and ambassador for people with disabilities. She’s also the subject of the forthcoming documentary Queen Moorea, a film about overcoming her struggles with a genetic disorder known as Williams Syndrome. “It means a lot to many of us tonight to have a show for people with disabilities, not only autism, but any disability,” Howson said. “We’re all for autism tonight. But for anyone and everyone with special needs, this is a chance to enjoy a theater show without worrying about loud sounds and strobe lights.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Moorea Howson, former LBHS homecoming queen and subject of the forthcoming documentary “Queen Moorea” has been a local advocate for the disabled. She delivered the evening’s opening remarks.

Ethan Ghere, who played the villainous role of Chuck, was diagnosed with Asperger’s (a form of autism) in the second grade. “I don’t think that term is used anymore,” Ghere said. “Now people are just diagnosed somewhere on the ASD spectrum. But growing up, I wrestled with it. I’ve done my therapy and have overcome a lot of things, so I have an idea of what life is like for some of our audience members.”

For Ghere, the striking part of Thursday’s event was the audience reactions. “The crowd was way more animated and present,” he said. “The way people responded gave me some insights into my character. Whenever Chuck Cranston walks on stage, everyone thinks, ‘Uh oh.’ But that night, I heard a couple of audible ‘uh ohs.’ It felt reaffirming because often when people are watching a tense moment, they go silent. On opening weekend, I misconstrued that silence as people having no reaction. I worried I wasn’t gaining the audience’s attention when I was on stage, but then I realized people don’t always physically express their feelings. That night, the reactions were more apparent. It felt really cool to see these responses from a different perspective.”

The result, Ghere said, made for a more authentic and immediate experience for the actors. “Every audience reacts a little bit differently. The crowd is a collective of everyone in the room, and there’s social pressure to react a certain way to what’s happening on stage,” he said, noting that’s especially true in an intimate venue like No Square.

“But for people on the autism spectrum, communication is not always their forte. It’s difficult. It was difficult for me for a very long time. But when you understand that some people communicate in specific ways, you learn to accommodate for that. When people are allowed that safe space to react however they’re comfortable, that societal barrier that most people put up is now gone. That’s when you get the spontaneous ‘uh oh’ reactions. If people are given a space where they’re allowed to react candidly, you can really see what a person is feeling and watch a moment land. It’s a wonderful thing because that little societal wall just isn’t there.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

Ethan Ghere (middle), playing the role of Chuck Cranston, performs with co-stars Elijah Golembiewski and Jonah Goldstein

Those moments didn’t escape Burgess Rosen’s notice either. “I loved how different beats landed that night,” she said. “There was concern when Ren was slapped by his uncle, for example. Other audiences are shocked, but the level of empathy was noticeably different that night. And there was lots more bouncing and clapping along with the music.”

Grace Gilchrist, who played the role of Wendy Jo for that evening’s performance, agreed. The young actress has been performing at No Square Theatre since she was 6 years old. “The energy was so good that night. I think it was one of our best performances,” she said. “The reaction by the audience encouraged the cast to ad-lib a lot more and that added a lot. It went better than I could have ever expected.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

Grace Gilchrist (far left) playing the role of Wendy Jo performs alongside co-stars Luka Salib (Ren), Kristin Cortines (Ariel), Dane Hobrecht (Willard) and Abby Matossian (Rusty)

“There’s a forward in the musical written by the playwright,” Ghere said. “He said something along the lines of, “Everyone remembers Footloose as the movie where dancing is illegal. But it’s really a story of forgiveness and dancing is a symbol of forgiveness in the story.’ No one has forgiven themselves. The reverend hasn’t forgiven himself for his son dying. Ren hasn’t forgiven himself for his dad walking out. But by the end of the show, they’ve both come to terms with the past and aren’t running from it anymore.

“Chuck Cranston is a static character and the only character who doesn’t forgive. The challenging part for me was, because I really love singing and dancing, there were many times we were all called to rehearsal and I was told, ‘You’re not in this number.’ I was a little bummed out because I like the singing and dancing part of theater. But I came to realize that Chuck is a big part of the story, even if he’s not a big part of the show. I learned that my sparse time onstage allowed me to channel all my acting energy into those short little moments. Playing the ‘villain’ is a double-edged sword.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

Luka Salib stars as Ren (center) alongside co-stars Dane Hobrecht (left) and Luke Bruderer (right)

This isn’t Ghere’s first villainous role. In 2020, he was cast as Gaston in LBHS’s production of Beauty and the Beast. Unfortunately, Ghere never made it onstage after the pandemic cut the play short before it began. But it’s made him all the more appreciative of this role. “I wanted to finish what I’d started,” he said.

Today, the college sophomore feels grateful for the intense connections he’s formed with his castmates. “It’s such a close bond and friendship that forms. It’s gone almost as fast as you made it, but it burns really bright. It’s a beautiful thing to have this perfect time capsule. That short period of time makes it sweet.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

Kristine Cortines (Ariel, in front), leads co-stars Abby Matossian (Rusty, left), Grace Gilchrist (Wendy Jo, back) and Grace Nachreiner (Urleen, right)

“Theatre is such an important art form for all people, no matter their background or abilities,” said Director Ella Wyatt. “Seeing their reactions to the show – the smiles, the dancing, the cheering – was the greatest reward.”

“We’re grateful to the FOA Foundation for helping us do this,” said Burgess Rosen. “It worked. It was wonderful. We will continue to do it in perpetuity. It’s important. Our next show is Seussical, another sweet, excellent show that’s sure to be a hit with everyone.”

Photo by Marrie Stone

The “Footloose” cast performed an eight-show run at No Square Theatre earlier this month, adapting one special performances for guests on the autism spectrum

For more information on No Square Theatre, and to view their upcoming productions, visit their website at www.nosquare.org.

