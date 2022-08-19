NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

71.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 66  |  August 19, 2022

Twelve Boys & Girls Clubs of Orange County 081922

Twelve Boys & Girls Clubs of Orange County join forces for “Greatness Amplified” Giving Day

On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF), will host “Greatness Amplified” – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County.

“Greatness Amplified” nonprofit participants include the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of Orange County students, 222,111, were eligible for the National Free and Reduced Price Lunch program – considered to be an indicator of children living in poverty or of working poor families. These are startling statistics when considering the impact of socioeconomic barriers on students’ academic success. However, the impact on students living in poverty is not a problem unique to Orange County. According to a collaborative of researchers, high-poverty schools spent about 5.5 more weeks in remote instruction during the 2020-21 school year than low- and mid-poverty schools. They also missed the equivalent of 22 weeks of in-person math learning – more than half of a traditional school year. 

Twelve Boys & Girls Clubs Laguna Beach

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach - Facebook

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach participate in arts and crafts

With the academic progress of so many students at risk, the efforts of experienced youth-serving organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs are more crucial than ever. Boys & Girls Clubs empower youth to excel in school and positively contribute to their communities through engaging programs focused on academics, health and leadership. Funds raised through OCCF’s “Greatness Amplified” Giving Day will support initiatives helping students improve academic, vocational and life skills, develop healthy relationships, and cultivate a commitment to lifelong learning and service. 

“Early education and after-school programs are crucial for the success of Orange County students and the Boys & Girls Clubs excel in delivering these much-needed services,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “OCCF is proud to host ‘Greatness Amplified’ to ensure that every student is able to achieve their full potential.”

“Greatness Amplified” is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to create momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success. In 2021, the 10 days secured support from 8,485 donors and raised a record $4.5 million for 112 local nonprofits. Since its start in 2015, OCCF’s Collaborative Giving Days have raised nearly $18 million for Orange County nonprofits.

To give online during the 24-hour Giving Day, visit https://greatness-amplified-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org/.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, visit www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.