NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

71.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 66  |  August 19, 2022

Goats in the mist 081922

Goats in the mist

Goats in the mist

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by David Powers

The city’s first goat herd was spotted munching along the Moulton Meadows Fire Road (between Top of the World and Moulton Meadows Park) in the early morning light. The second goat herd is behind the Top of the World Elementary School and will move behind Nestall Road on Saturday, Aug. 20. As a reminder, please do not try to pet or come in contact with the goats.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.