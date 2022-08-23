NewLeftHeader

 August 23, 2022

Laguna Beach Garden Club monthly meeting 082322

Laguna Beach Garden Club monthly meeting speaker series to feature renowned artist

Laguna Beach Garden Club (LBGC) meetings and speaker series resume Friday, Sept. 9 after the normal summer hiatus. The featured speaker is renowned artist Mathew Willey, who has been featured on The Today Show, Buzzfeed and Reuters for his extraordinary pilgrimage across the world to bring attention to the importance of bees on humanity.

Laguna Beach Garden Club Willey and bees painting

Photos courtesy of LBGC

Artist Mathew Willey brings attention to the importance of bees on humanity

Willey, an artist, is the founder of “The Good of the Hive Initiative” and has committed to personally paint 50,000 honeybees – the number necessary for a healthy, thriving hive – in murals around the world. Through art and imagination, “The Good of the Hive” raises awareness about the current struggle and population decline of honeybees while celebrating their incredible behaviors.

Laguna Beach Garden Club Willey and wall of bees

Through Willey's "The Good of the Hive Initiative," he has committed to personally paint 50,000 honeybees – the number necessary for a healthy, thriving hive

Willey highlights the beauty in nature of the bees’ natural inclination to work as a collective rather than individuals. Through it, he wants to encourage us all to connect with each other in a similar way while educating us on planetary issues.

Willey stated in an interview with Reuters, “The bee is not separate from its hive and neither are we.” This is something that Laguna Beach and the entire country could use more of during these divisive times.

Join the LBGC from 9:30-10 a.m. for social time and refreshments, with the meeting beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit.

For more information on the LBGC, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

