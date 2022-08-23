Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
Village Laguna offers first candidates forum on Monday for three open seats
Village Laguna is hosting an opportunity for the community to hear from each of the City Council candidates, all seven, who are running for three open seats, next Monday, Aug. 29, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Residents are invited to view the event in one of three different ways: one, you may come in person and attend the event in the City Council Chambers; two, you can watch on Zoom; or, three, you may view on local TV channel 852.
To utilize the Zoom opportunity, or if you’d like to submit a question for the candidates, please send a request to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by this Thursday, Aug. 25.
Those attending in person will also have the opportunity to submit questions that evening on cards provided.
All are welcome to the event and it is free.
The candidates expected to participate are incumbents Peter Blake and Sue Kempf, and candidates Ruben Flores, Mark Orgill, Jerome Pudwill, Alex Rounaghi and Louis Weil.
Laguna Residents First has crafted a ballot initiative, called Measure Q, that also has qualified for the November ballot. And, as with any initiative, there are two sides of the issue.
But those behind the LRF initiative have planned a panel discussion for tonight, August 23, from 7-8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to present their reasons supporting passage.
Panelists leading the discussion include Randy Lewis, M.A., who retired from his position as UCI associate dean in 2006 after 37 years in higher education; City Council member George Weiss, co-founder emeritus of Laguna Residents First and past Chair of Laguna’s Housing and Human Services Committee; and Laguna Residents First Treasurer Gene Felder.
The discussion plans to include “how project intensification impacts traffic and parking in beach communities.”
Afterwards, LRF board members will be available to answer questions about Measure Q, which, if passed, would “give residents the right to vote on projects that exceed set standards.”
Opponents would change that too, if passed, it would require a vote to approve projects that exceed set standards.
For more information on LRF, visit https://lagunaresidentsfirst.org.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located at 429 Cypress Drive, between Jasmine and Locust in North Laguna.
I don’t know what your plans are for Wednesday, Aug. 31, but Laguna Art Museum has something pretty special planned. They’re offering an exclusive guided tour of the Frederick R. Weisman Foundation at the Los Angeles estate that serves as the showcase for his personal collection of 20th century art.
According to this from the Museum, “The estate is a Mediterranean villa and an art pavilion that houses more than four hundred works of art on display. The collection includes works by European Modernists including Cezanne, Picasso, and Kandinsky as well as Surrealist works by Ernst, Miro and Magritte.
“The holdings in postwar art include works by Giacometti, Noguchi, Calder, Rauschenberg and Johns; Abstract Expressionist paintings by de Kooning, Francis, Still and Rothko; Color-Field paintings by Frankenthaler, Louis and Noland; and Pop Art by Warhol, Lichtenstein, Oldenburg and Rosenquist; Contemporary California works include those by Ruscha and Goode and Super Realist sculptures by Hanson and de Andrea.”
The plan is to travel in a luxury coach leaving Laguna Art Museum at 9 a.m., following be a 1 hour 45-minute tour of the collection, lunch following and then a return trip to Laguna Beach.
Tickets are $175 for members and $200 for non-members. Preregistration is required.
A final reminder for the GoFundMe page established for the family of Stanley Isaacs who was tragically run down on Coast Highway several weekends ago near Pearl Street.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Isaacs family
Stanley Isaacs
Isaacs, from Costa Mesa, was out celebrating his second anniversary in Laguna Beach with his wife, and while crossing Coast Highway was struck and killed by a suspected speeding driver, who was later arrested following her hit-and-run. Isaacs’ wife was spared serious injury after he pushed her out of harm’s way.
The GoFundMe has a goal of $14,000 to assist with funeral costs. The funeral is planned for this Thursday (Aug. 25). So far, $10,763 has been raised from 155 donors.
Mark your calendars for the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee Meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 8-9 a.m. The meeting will welcome current Mayor Sue Kempf, who is also running for reelection.
The event can be attended over Zoom.
Two weeks later the Chamber will join with the Laguna Board of REALTORS® and KXFM Radio for a City Council Candidate Forum from 6-9 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
Seating will be limited.
Contact the Chamber for more information at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 949.494.1018.
They did it! On August 20, the Laguna Art Museum held a Day of Giving. They happily report – with the help of so many of you – surpassing their goal and raised $14,140 across Instagram, Facebook and their website. The funds will go to supporting their teaching artists.
LAM is always accepting donations which help enrich students’ lives through art education, preserve Laguna’s extraordinary history, inspire our community and bring artists and art-lovers together. Stay tuned for new exhibitions, programs and their 10th Annual Art & Nature festival this November.
Yesterday was the first day of school for many. I know for me my heart sunk when I received a picture of my little 5-year-old kindergarten granddaughter, Kate, who was taking the bus for her first day.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Victoria Dell
Granddaughter Kate peeks over the bus seat…why does “Kilroy was here” come to mind
It reminded me how fast they grow up. She was all about the bus ride with her neighborhood pals, as mom trailed the bus to make certain everyone arrived safely.
It got me thinking, how many other families celebrated the return to school or the beginning of school for their little ones. If you’re a part of that group and would like to share your favorite pics, send them to me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with an explanation of who’s in the photo, school involved and any other pertinent info.
We’ll find a place for it in Stu News Laguna.