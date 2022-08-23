City of Hope Orange County cancer survivors, local artists unveil inspirational art exhibit at South Coast Plaza
City of Hope, which recently opened Orange County’s most advanced comprehensive cancer center, and South Coast Plaza, celebrating its 55th year as a preeminent destination for shopping and community engagement, are partnering to honor the human spirit in a remarkable new art exhibit that conveys the courage and resiliency of cancer survival.
To create “Hope Is a Masterpiece,” which will be on display in South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court through August 28, Orange County artists partnered with City of Hope Orange County cancer survivors to capture their impactful stories of resolve. Five artists translated four patients’ survival stories into a unique work of art on nearly seven-foot-tall letters spelling the word HOPE. Each letter tells a survivor’s unique journey. Together, the letters illustrate City of Hope Orange County’s mission to make lives whole again and convey the healing power of art.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photos
Debra Gunn Downing, executive director, marketing, South Coast Plaza welcome attendees to the “Hope is Masterpiece” exhibit
–H: As a retired artist who faced a 24-year battle first with breast cancer and then with kidney cancer, survivor Elizabeth Lucas inspired the work of artists Paige Columbia Oden, director of the Visual Arts Conservatory at the Orange County School of the Arts, and Nancy Harrell, founding director of the Orange County School of the Arts.
–O: Multiple myeloma patient Cindy Brown, whose remarkable resolve is perfectly summed up in her bold Instagram handle, “Cindy the Conqueror,” and whose positive outlook inspired the work of Kamila Kowalke, whose artistic journey began when she came to the U.S.
–P: In the course of treatment for stage 4 colon cancer, young father and husband Will Godoy learned to walk again then became an avid runner. His journey inspired the work of Jim Williamson, a watercolorist who finds strength in positive emotion.
–E: As a young mother with no history or genetic markers of breast cancer, bestselling author Leslie Bruce Amin shared her story of advocating for a proper diagnosis and the journey that followed with artist and lifelong Orange County resident Anna Vanover.
Click on photo for a larger image
(L-R) Richard Lee, MD (City of Hope) with John Forsyte, president and CEO, Pacific Symphony at the “Hope is Masterpiece” exhibit
“South Coast Plaza is an iconic Orange County destination that understands the importance of connecting with people – their hopes, aspirations and inspirations. Similarly, City of Hope is known around the world, not just for connecting patients with cancer cures and pioneering research, but for the compassionate care we extend to our patients and their families,” said Annette Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “We are truly grateful for this partnership and for the collaboration in bringing to life ‘Hope is a Masterpiece.’ We know that art can help heal, and we have filled City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center with stunning works of art. This heartfelt exhibit is a continuation of our commitment to treating the whole person – mind, body and spirit and recognizing the remarkable courage of our grateful patients.”
“‘Hope is a Masterpiece’ is a gorgeous tribute to our community’s cancer survivors and an exciting glimpse into the promising future of cancer research and treatment now available right here through City of Hope Orange County,” said Debra Gunn Downing, executive director, marketing, South Coast Plaza. “Together we celebrate a mutual and unwavering support of the arts through the courage and humanity on exhibit.”
“The arts reflect our interest in integrative medicine practices that have not been part of the standard of care for cancer centers. There is substantial evidence of the efficacy of these therapies, especially to help people with cancer deal with pain, anxiety and other symptoms,” said Richard T. Lee, medical director, Integrative Medicine Program, City of Hope. “Additionally, the environment plays an important role in health and in the ability to recover from cancer and other treatments. Art can provide a peaceful environment for patients – contributing to their overall well-being on their journey to survivorship.”
Click on photo for a larger image
(L-R) Stephanie Rogers (South Coast Plaza), Leslie Bruce Amin (patient) and Melissa Brown (Annette Walker’s daughter) attended the “HOPE” event
At “Hope is a Masterpiece,” the community is invited to witness the commemoration of courageous personal battles. Despite Orange County’s reputation for healthy living, residents are not immune to the one in three national statistics for cancer incidence. In fact, the cancer incidence rate in the county is projected to increase by 18 percent over the next decade. Cancer risk increases with age and Orange County has a higher percentage of seniors than the U.S. average.
“Hope is a Masterpiece” is yet another extension of City of Hope Orange County’s long-standing effort to inspire and uplift the community through the integrative approaches, such as the healing gardens offering a calming place of respite throughout the Irvine-based campus and its 2021 street art initiative across prominent Orange County locations to celebrate resilience in the face of the unprecedented hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click on photo for a larger image
(L-R) David Algaze, Kasia Gabrjanczyk, Kamila Kowalke (artist) and David Nazar enjoying the event in Jewel Court, South Coast Plaza
City of Hope’s new Orange County cancer center, City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, is filled with inspirational art. Now accepting appointments, the advanced cancer center provides patients with fully integrated, multidisciplinary cancer care – from prevention through survivorship – in one location where every physician and staff member is solely focused on treating and curing cancer. It will be seamlessly connected to Orange County’s only specialty cancer hospital, opening in 2025.
City of Hope Orange County’s cancer care network currently includes four regional clinics: two in Newport Beach, one in Huntington Beach and one in Irvine. The cancer center, the regional clinics and the planned hospital will create Orange County’s largest network dedicated exclusively to cancer treatment and cures.
Appointments at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center may be scheduled by calling 1.888.333.HOPE (4673). For more information or to become a volunteer or philanthropic partner of City of Hope Orange County, visit www.CityofHope.org/OC.