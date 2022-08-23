NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 67  |  August 23, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 082322

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

La Niña continues to stick around 

Dennis 5With just a little less than a month left of summer, local air and ocean temps remain at slightly below normal with an air temp on Sunday at 75 degrees, compared to a normal of 78. Our water temp is at 68, compared to a normal of 71 to date. With very few exceptions, for the most part, this has been the trend. 

Believe it or not, we’re still kind of under the grip of La Niña, which is in its third year, an unusually long time for a La Niña to be sticking around. Normally a La Niña lasts about a year at the most. The same goes for an El Niño event as well. Dew points on Sunday were at comfortable levels, running in the mid 50s. 

That’s the neat thing about our local climate as the dew point around here seldom exceeds the 60-degree mark. When the dew point is at 60-65 degrees you can expect a certain amount of discomfort. When it’s at 66-70, it’s definitely squirm time. At 71-75 your clothes literally stick to you and above 75 it’s downright oppressive! That only happens about once in a blue moon around here. The last time that happened here was in July 2015 when the outer bands of Hurricane Dolores plowed through with nearly an inch of rain and a dew point of 75 degrees. During the summer months, places east of the Rockies have to endure a lot of days with 70-75 degree or higher dew point readings. As a whole our climate out here very seldom has to endure that kind of humidity, thank goodness!

Hurricanes and barometric pressure: Atmospheric pressure is popularly expressed as the height of a column of mercury that can be supported by the weight of the overlying air at a given time. Weather maps show atmospheric pressure in millibars (mb), units equal to a thousandth of a bar. The bar is a unit of measure equal to 29.53 inches of mercury in the English system, and to one million dynes per square centimeters in the metric system. 

Here in North America, barometric measurements at sea level seldom go below 29 inches of mercury (982m), and in the tropics the barometer reading is close to 30 inches of mercury (1016m) under normal conditions. Hurricanes drop the bottom out of those normal categories. The Labor Day hurricane that struck the Florida Keys in 1935 had a barometric pressure of only 26.35 (892m). 

Hurricane Gilbert which wrought havoc in the Caribbean and the Yucatan Peninsula during 1988, was measured at 26.22 inches in its eye. And the pressure change is swift; pressures may drop a full inch (34m) per mile! Such pressure contrasts guarantee tremendous wind velocity.

At the center of the storm is a unique atmospheric entity and a persistent metaphor for order in the midst of chaos – the eye of the hurricane. It is encountered suddenly. From the heated tower of maximum winds and thunderclouds, one bursts into the eye where winds diminish to something less than 15 mph. Penetrating the opposite wall, one is abruptly in the worst of winds again.

 More on massive hurricanes in next week’s edition of Stu News as we enter the busiest, most active period for storm development and strength which is normally the month of September both in the Atlantic and the Pacific. 

See you next week. Until then, ALOHA!

 

