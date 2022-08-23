NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 67  |  August 23, 2022

Upcoming happenings and music events at Festival of Arts FP 082322

Upcoming happenings and music events at Festival of Arts

Laguna Beach is home to many stellar musicians and you can see the best of the best perform at the Festival of Arts. Check out these upcoming events, where the Festival will keep the music coming all summer long as you experience myriad works of fine art.

Docent Art Tours (Sponsored by PBS SoCal) are conducted daily, Monday – Thursday at 4:30 p.m.; Friday – Sunday, 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Cost: Free with Festival admission. Dedicated and knowledgeable docents lead daily free art tours of the Festival of Arts exhibition. Learn about mediums and processes that make each artist’s works unique.

That Girl Can Sing Music Series, because Tuesday nights are ladies night. Extraordinary female singers from all over Southern California take the stage in this new music series that will leave you saying “Wow – that girl can sing!”

Upcoming happenings Leslie Page

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Leslie Page

~Leslie Page on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/sing.

Laguna’s Finest Music Series, supporting and celebrating local talent.

Upcoming happenings Beth and Steve Wood

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Beth and Steve Wood

~Beth and Steve Wood on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/lagunas-finest.

Upcoming happenings chocolates

Photo by Baldemar Fierro

Specially selected wines are paired with organic, gourmet chocolates for samplings at Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate

Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate, sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery. Sample a wide variety of wines specially selected and paired with organic, gourmet chocolates, while enjoying the soulful sounds of jazz.

Upcoming happenings Anne Walsh and Tom ZInk

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Anne Walsh and Tom Zink

~Anne Walsh and Tom Zink on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. Sample a wide variety of wines specially selected and paired with organic, gourmet chocolates, while enjoying the soulful sounds of jazz. Cost: $20 for wine and chocolate pairings in addition to $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $50 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. Must be 21 and over to participate in wine tastings. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/art-jazz-wine-chocolate.

Tremendous Tribute Music Series when the Festival of Arts brings to the stage some of Southern California’s most well-known tribute bands. Talented performers pay homage to music legends as they re-create popular songs. Friday nights are a blast from the past!

Upcoming happenings Derek Bordeaux

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

~Derek Bordeaux – Music of Motown on Friday, Aug. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: Free with $10 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $40 per person per concert. Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/tributes.

Upcoming happenings Arturo Sandoval

Photo by Alan Mercer

Wonderful World Soirée features Arturo Sandoval

Wonderful World Soirée on Saturday, Aug. 27 – Special ticketed event: Wonderful World Soirée with Arturo Sandoval and featuring Priscilla Presley delivering the introduction, along with a jam-packed night of fine art, living pictures, new strolling entertainment, giveaways, and much more to celebrate the final Saturday night at the Festival. Purchase a limited Loge Center seat and be treated to a one-hour early entrance at 4:30 p.m. for a private Wine Reception with gift bag, hosted by Celebrity Cruises. The doors to Wonderful World Soirée will open at 5:30 p.m. for all non-Loge Center ticket holders. For more information and tickets, visit www.pageanttickets.com.

Spotlight on the Grand Piano Music Series happens on Sunday nights, with a spotlight on the grand piano and the amazing musicians who play it. Front and center on the Festival’s concert stage is the AvantGrand hybrid piano N3X generously provided by Yamaha. Enjoy an evening of live music performed by some of Southern California’s most highly regarded pianists. 

Upcoming happenings Althea Waites

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Althea Waites

~Althea Waites on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. Cost: Free with $15 Festival admission. Limited “nightclub” seating available in reserved section for $30 per person (includes Festival admission). Reservations must be made prior to 9 p.m. the night before the performance. For more information, visit www.foapom.com/events-mmm/spotlight-on-the-grand-piano.

Festival dates & times: Open through Friday, Sept. 2. Hours: Monday –Thursday: 4-11:30 p.m.; Friday – Sunday: 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Early closing on August 27 at 1 p.m.

Ticket information: General admission: Weekdays $10, Weekends $15; Students & Seniors: Weekdays $7, Weekends $11; Children 6-12: Daily $5. Free admission for Children 5 and under, Military and Laguna Beach residents.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

 

