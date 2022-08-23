NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

75.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 67  |  August 23, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum FP 082322

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From a kids’ nights out scavenger hunt, storytime reading and crafts and free museum admission during First Thursdays Art Walk to a conversation o your place in the multiverse to a slide-illustrated lecture on a foremost California impressionist, there are activities for all ages.

–Friday, Aug. 26 from 6-9 p.m. – Kids’ Night Out: Scavenger Hunt

Kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night! Students will learn about the museum’s permanent collection by participating in an interactive scavenger hunt throughout the galleries. Caregivers and parents can enjoy a night out, too, as the museum’s education team takes over to provide their young learners with dinner, art-related activities and opportunities for exploration. Registration is open to children aged 6-9 only. Limited spots available; advanced registration required. Cost: Museum members: $80; Non-members: $90. If registering two or more children, LAM will offer a discounted price of $70 per child. For tickets, go here.

Upcoming events Mole in a Black.jpg 8.12

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Storytime Saturday features read-a-alouds and crafting

–Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. – Storytime Saturday at LAM: Mole in a Black and White Hole by Tereza Sediva

Bring literature to life during a participatory storytime that will have you making and moving. On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives.

Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK–2 learners and their families. Cost: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. For tickets, go here.

–Thursday, Sept. 1 from 6-9 p.m. – First Thursdays Art Walk

First Thursdays Art Walk celebrates the diverse cultural art scene of Laguna Beach and is free to the public with participation by more than 30 member galleries. The museum offers free admission from 6-9 p.m.

Upcoming events Multiverse

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Explore Jean Lowe’s “Multiverse” with a discussion followed by a closing Champagne party

–Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. – Closing the Multiverse: A Conversation with Rochelle Steiner & Jenni Sorken

Join Jenni Sorkin and Rochelle Steiner for an exploration of Jean Lowe’s Multiverse – a mash-up of consumer impulses, in-gallery shopping, feminist critique, appropriations of art history, twists on popular culture and free take aways. Sorkin is a professor of History of Art & Architecture at University of California, Santa Barbara and Steiner is Curatorial Fellow at Laguna Art Museum. Lowe will be present for a closing party that will include Champagne, snacks and opportunities to interact with the exhibition. Cost: Museum members: $30; Non-members: $40. For tickets, go here.

Upcoming events Guy Rose Parasol.jpg

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

“The Green Parasol,” circa 1909 by Guy Rose, Dilks Collection

–Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10-11 a.m. – The Art & Life of Guy Rose

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he discusses the Life and Art of Guy Rose (1867-1925) with a slide-illustrated lecture on California’s most important Impressionist painter. The lecture will feature archival photographs and show numerous examples of his works. It will last approximately 45 minutes, with time afterwards for questions and answers. Cost: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. For tickets, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.