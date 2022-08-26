Revelation & Ruin: Mixed-media collage FP 082622

Revelation & Ruin: Mixed-media collage artist Eric Stoner’s LCAD exhibition opens September 1

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Eric Stoner

In 1987, when collage artist Eric Stoner was 16 years old, he suffered a near-fatal car accident. His head went through the windshield at 50 mph and, for roughly 20 minutes, his consciousness hovered in a liminal state. “It wasn’t a physical place,” Stoner said. “It was a feeling. There was no imagery. It was just nothingness. It was this feeling of pure bliss, of absolute pure consciousness, as though I understood everything and nothing all at once. Even as I’m describing it, I realize what I’m describing is inadequate. Thirty-five years later, I still don’t have the words for it.”

Self portrait of mixed-media collage artist Eric Stoner

It took Stoner almost a decade to share this experience with anyone and, even today, he’s reluctant to talk about it. But it’s subconsciously woven throughout the body of work he’s exhibiting next month at the LCAD Gallery in his one-man show, Revelation & Ruin.

“I know aspects of this work seem psychedelic and fractal in their own way,” Stoner said. “I don’t know if that’s how my imagination works, but that event shifted my thinking and created a unique cosmology. It gave me depth and clarity to see everything in a broad scheme of infinity and nothingness at the same time.”

If the Dalai Lama believes all the universe is contained in one atom, Stoner might believe in the multiverse – that every universe is possible at once. Add in several scoops of Terry Gilliam’s humor, layers of religious iconography and plenty of pop culture references and – well, no – we’re still not scratching the surface.

“The Tunnel at the End of the Light” (2021), 38” x 42”

Stoner has spent years translating an experience that was devoid of imagery into visual art. Obviously the car accident wasn’t the only life event that drove his art. But it did give him a framework for thinking about personal cosmology outside the dogma of religion, and ways to marry science and mysticism.

I spent a few hours with Stoner unpacking some of the hundreds of influences that made it into his work. We walked through his childhood, his Mormon family roots in Utah, influences that imprinted on him young, as well as his early obsession with fossils and dinosaurs. We talked about television, movie and musical references that recur in his pieces. We discussed life and death – Jesus, Joseph Smith, Carl Jung and The Tibetan Book of the Dead, among many others.

“I’m not trying to offend anybody,” said Stoner. “I’m not attempting to rewrite the narrative. I’m choosing these characters and appropriating them into my own narratives because they were influential. The images are the stories.”

“After the Flood” (2021), 36” x 48”

Veering off the Mormon trail

Born in 1970 into a nature-loving family with Mormon roots, Stoner grew up attending three hours of Sunday school each week and daily seminary classes throughout high school.

“I was raised in a Mormon household that was quite strict,” Stoner said. “But my parents enforced the schedule of church rather than the ideology of church. So it never really stuck other than some basic moral principles. I did all the rituals, but there was never any reinforcement of it at home.”

There was, however, rich imagery and iconography. “Arnold Friberg painted illustrations for the Book of Mormon. I’d look at those pictures and imagine various scenarios. They weren’t specific to the stories, but that imagery left an impression on me,” he said.

Stoner’s grandmother, an accomplished artist in her own right, lived in Utah where his family visited several times a year. “Whenever I visited my Utah family, they would regale us with stories of our ancestors who were part of the handcart migration. They were bodyguards of Joseph Smith and Brigham Young. They were commanders in the Mormon legion. It’s an interesting history.”

Much of that history and iconography has seeped into Stoner’s work. Attentive viewers will find plenty of these images woven into the collages, from a handcart in Dawn of the Vice Age to a creche scene with Baby Yoda in The Eternal Return.

“I’ve noticed that kids go crazy for these collages,” Stoner said. “I challenge them to find the Baby Yoda hidden in each one. I used the little Grogu character in a few of them. I made him the divine child in one. I also used the Leonardo da Vinci painting, The Virgin of the Rocks, but I gave the figures owl heads and I made Baby Yoda the Christ.”

“The Eternal Return” (2021), 42” x 38”

“Eternal Return is the idea of living in an infinite universe where everything is going to happen again in some form – somewhere,” Stoner said. “I like the idea of everything happening in infinite succession with no boundaries of space and time. That’s the feeling I wanted to put into these.”

“The Eternal Return” detailed close-up

When Joseph Smith met the dinosaurs

Over the course of Stoner’s many trips to Utah as a boy, he immersed himself in the natural surroundings, exploring fossils and dinosaur bones in the area.

“I had the good fortune of having a rich and interesting family history in Utah. My dad was keen on getting the family out into nature. From the time I was a toddler, I was walking around Moab and Canyonlands and Zion, going to see dinosaur bones. By the time I was 5 or 6, dinosaurs had taken over my imagination. I grasped the idea of extinction at an early age. It wasn’t scary. It was humbling. It infused everything I saw as a kid because of my religious upbringing. It blew this time continuum open for millions of years and triggered my imagination. It made me feel insignificant in a special kind of way.”

The result is a mashup of theology and science, with fossils existing alongside the Virgin Mary, and dinosaurs breathing down on Jesus, as well as an old hunter holding a Remington rifle. “What if the Mormons came out west and discovered all these dinosaur bones and started changing their theology around that?” said Stoner. “I throw religious or scientific hypotheticals out there and mash them all together.”

“The Burned Over District” (2019 - 2021), 60” x 20”

“I played a banjo piece called ‘The Burned Over District,’” Stoner said. “A melancholy quiet piece in a minor key. That musical idea spawned the imagery for this entire series.”

Stoner’s collages themselves are an exercise in excavation. If something gets damaged, doesn’t fit, look right or otherwise work out, Stoner simply builds over it. “There are layers of material underneath all these pieces,” he said. “Sometimes I would build something and bury it deliberately, just to know it’s there. I wanted there to be something contained underneath. That’s me, thinking like a paleontologist within my own imagination.”

In addition to all the iconic imagery Stoner included from actual art books and paintings, the collages contain mounds of organic materials – fossils, rocks, gemstones, sticks and plant matter, cacti and other succulents. He also incorporated antique photographs, journal pages and letters, vintage album covers, jigsaw puzzles, paint swatches, postcards, magazine clippings and more.

“I got sculptural with them, so I was able to use a lot of natural materials – rocks, artifacts and found objects from the landscapes that I’ve collected my whole life. One piece has over 100 amethyst crystals in it,” Stoner said. “I’ve incorporated some silk cactus and succulents in there because I wanted to replicate some of the desert flora. I’d build armatures and sculpt transitional pieces that supported other scenes, making sure everything lined up gravitationally.”

The result are collages that weigh more than 100 pounds and are often 8-inches deep. “They started becoming these relief sculptures, more like shallow dioramas.”

The end of the world as we know it

Revelation & Ruin was created entirely during the pandemic. When Stoner’s paid work began drying up in 2020 (he’s worked for two decades as a professional photographer), he turned his attention inward toward his personal art.

“It was interesting to create work that looked at aspects of extinction. No better time than a plague to do this, right?” Stoner said. “So there are all these aspects of extinction and fossils and death. Those are rolling themes. But I also started incorporating some interesting images of people in plague masks.”

“Six Hundred and Sixty-Six Degrees of Glory” (2020), 48” x 32” – “This is my apocalypse piece,” Stoner said. “It’s my retelling of Revelations.”

The Dawn of the Vice Age explores the excessive drinking, smoking and other hedonistic comforts people found themselves turning to during the lockdowns. “That became an allegory of excess,” said Stoner. “Too much drinking and smoking during the pandemic. I put these people in an underground cave with the devil. There’s drinking and smoking, but they’re very glamorous. One character is from a 1954 studio album created by Jackie Gleason called Music, Martinis & Memories. This beautiful woman is drinking a martini with the devil. Then there’s another guy lighting up a combustible in the background. And there’s fire and brimstone. But above, there’s this winter scene with the Grim Reaper marauding around. Then there are a lot of pioneer themes. So I’m messing with the timeline of things. There are also people carrying their child who’s very sick or dying, and then there’s people struggling in the cold. The pandemic definitely influenced the work. It seemed to be the perfect time for it.”

“Dawn of the Vice Age” (2021), 36” x 48”

“Dawn of the Vice Age” detailed close-up

The dark humor of Hieronymus Bosch & Terry Gilliam

In addition to incorporating religious iconography, playing with paleontology and vast sweeps of time, Stoner has a keen sense of humor that’s woven through all his work. Heavily influenced by British filmmaker Terry Gilliam, the 15th century Dutch/Netherlandish painter Hieronymus Bosch and animator and special effects creator Ray Harryhausen, Stoner uses elements from all these men in his art.

“I identify with these outsiders that will do some deeply personal thing they’re compelled to do and everybody else be damned,” said Stoner. “I never once considered an audience for these pieces.”

So taken by the work of Bosch, whose oil paintings contain fantastical illustrations of religious narratives, Stoner traveled to see Bosch’s work in both Madrid and Washington DC. It’s not difficult to see the influence of Bosch’s large-scale triptychs, such as The Garden of Earthly Delights, on Stoner’s work.

“I was also obsessed with those old Ray Harryhausen movies as a kid. Jason and the Argonauts, The Valley of Gwangi, all the dinosaur movies,” said Stoner. “I see my images moving like those Claymation models. I use so many different materials and layers that they’re very animated to me.”

“The Great Zion Rift” (2019), 48” x 32”

“The Great Zion Rift” (2019), process detail

Monty Python, too, was an important influence. “For somebody who’s not pounded with any religious doctrine, if you see The Life of Brian, it changes you as a kid because it introduces you into this realm of satire. My artwork is made in the spirit of that film. I have tributes to Terry Gilliam and multiple Monty Python images throughout my work. You’ll notice them if you dig deep enough. Gilliam was an absolute hero of mine.”

Keen observers of art history will also notice references to 16th century Dutch and Flemish renaissance painter Pieter Bruegel the Elder and German renaissance painter Matthias Grünewald, as well as the Tibetan Book of the Dead (which Stoner always felt drawn toward as a kid). Having received his BFA in drawing and painting from LCAD in the late 1990s, Stoner married his training in representational art with his sensibility toward abstraction to create the multidimensional worlds in collage.

“Evergreen States” (2019), 36” x 19”

Woven into all of this is Stoner’s love of music. A lifelong musician, Stoner incorporates several vintage album covers and homages to his favorite musicians in his Revelation & Ruin collages. Stoner even wrote a soundtrack to accompany the show and plans to deliver a live performance on the show’s closing night (Sunday, Sept. 25 from 5-7 p.m.).

“I’ve been fascinated by a sort of spiritual freedom or liberty my whole life,” said Stoner. “It’s something I’m private about, so this show feels strange. I’m excited for the exhibit, but nobody has seen this stuff. They’re screenshots of how my active imagination works.”

Revelation & Ruin opens at the LCAD Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 1. For more information, visit the LCAD website by clicking here. For more information on Eric Stoner, visit his website by clicking here and his Instagram page by clicking here.

