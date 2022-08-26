NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 68  |  August 26, 2022

Art from the heart FP 082622

Art from the heart: Create banners and flags at a Susi Q workshop to commemorate your late loved ones

Perhaps Elizabeth Kubler-Ross said it best when it comes to grief: “The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not ‘get over’ the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same, nor would you want to.” 

The bereft who nod at these words are invited to take part in a unique workshop at the Susi Q that uses expressive arts to remember and mourn loved ones, providing comfort as participants share universal emotions in a supportive community setting.

Leader of the workshop Alessandra Colfi explained: “When we allow and encourage our psyche to express itself without judgment, we nurture our inner resources, and ultimately our resilience. Banners and flags have been used throughout history, across cultures and traditions, to symbolically honor the death of a loved one, to express compassion, and to enhance healing through individual and collective participation.

art from hope banner

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

A banner of hope and resilience

“Any of the expressive arts can be cultivated solo or even better, [when] gathering with other people with a common purpose, sharing circumstances, like the journey through grief. A supportive, non-judgmental community enhances the benefits of the creative process, it amplifies compassion and the uplifting realization that we don’t have to go through it alone.”

Nor do you need to be an artist or consider yourself particularly creative to take part in this unique opportunity. 

“Exploring creativity and play at any age is nurturing, and enhances self-awareness, confidence, hope, intuition, relationships, and overall quality of life,” Colfi noted. “The worst art can be the most healing art; the expectations of creating ‘good’ art stifle our creativity as we grow up, as we fall under family and society’s call to conformity, to ‘get serious’. 

“The truth is that cultivating creativity through an art form provides solace, balance, help in managing life’s inevitable stress, and [personal] enrichment.”

Colfi clarified that “expressive arts” can encompass a range of activities, from simply exploring colors in a coloring book, to listening to a piece of music and connecting shapes and colors, to letting memories and dreams take symbolic form, in a journal or on a canvas, to dancing ‘like nobody is watching’ in your own living room, playing an instrument, to gardening, cooking, or creating impromptu mandalas with flowers leaves, pods, seashells found while walking in nature.

art from the group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

A community of support and love

“Images and colors and shapes are often more expressive than words,” she said. “And participants make use of the banners and flags in many different ways. They may place them in their windows or balconies, on their car rearview mirrors, in a shadow box, in their office, or anywhere that gives them solace and the sense of connection with their late loved one.” 

To end with one of Colfi’s favorite quotes: “Art can permeate the very deepest part of us, where no words exist.” ~ Eileen Miller.

Colfi holds a B.A. in Linguistics, a Master in Fine Art, and is a Ph.D. candidate in Expressive Arts Therapy. She’s a member of the International Expressive Arts Therapy Association and The Society for the Arts in Healthcare. Her background in design and fine art is combined with extensive studies and applications of behavioral science, counseling psychology, spirituality and academic mentorship.

All materials and art supplies are provided to participants in the two-hour workshop, which will take place on Thurs Sept 15 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Susi Q. Space is limited to 20 participants. Register online at www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes. To RSVP by phone, call 949-715-8105 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed, and independent.  For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

