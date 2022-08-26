NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

72.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 68  |  August 26, 2022

Health in Balance to host Aloha Week 082622

Health in Balance to host Aloha Week

Health in Balance is hosting their seasonal Aloha Week for the community taking place from August 30 through September 2. They will be raising money for the Friendship Shelter and providing free treatment for all guests as a way to give back to Laguna Beach.

Health in Balance Arthur

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Hannah Beth

Lisa Arthur, D.C., N.D. (right) works with a patient to assess and treat a past shoulder injury

Gary Arthur, D.C., N.D. and Lisa Arthur, D.C., N.D. founded Health in Balance in 1987 and have been providing natural and chiropractic care to the community ever since. Along with Jordan Martin, D.C. and their team, they have a vision to see many lives changed for the better using their unique, integrative approach. As part of such a health-conscious community, they want to help people get out of pain, heal quickly from injury, stay active and enjoy the things they love now and into the future.

Aloha Week is part of that vision. During Aloha Week, guests are able to take a deeper look into the underlying causes of any symptoms they are experiencing, receive a health and postural assessment, enjoy complimentary therapeutic bodywork and a gentle introductory adjustment. The doctors provide tools and recommendations to guests in order to help them reach their health goals. They also partner with other wellness partners in town to provide guests with good resources for a healthy life.

The team at Health in Balance invites you to join the end of summer celebration and enjoy a day of wellness. Bring your friends and family along as well.

To schedule your Aloha visit, call 949.497.2553 or visit their website at www.healthinbalance.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.