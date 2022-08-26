Local water board disagrees with consolidated 082622

Local water board disagrees with consolidated approach proposed in Grand Jury report

By SARA HALL

A local water board this week disagreed with a recent Orange County Grand Jury report recommending a consolidated approach to water management.

During a special meeting of the Laguna Beach County Water District on Wednesday (Aug. 24), board members voted 5-0 to submit a letter in response to the OCGJ’s report titled “Water in Orange County Needs ‘One Voice’,” released on June 22.

The report proposed the idea of consolidating the Orange County Water District and Municipal Water District of Orange County into one agency.

The LBCWD board of directors (comprised of the five current Laguna Beach City Councilmembers) unanimously agreed with local water staff that the OCGJ report didn’t provide sufficient justification or evidence for its findings.

They even had a hard time understanding what problem was actually identified in the report, what other options were considered, or why the recommendations should be followed, said LBCWD General Manager Keith Van Der Maaten.

“Whether or not this is a good idea or not, the report itself really didn’t do anything to move the needle in that direction,” he said. “In many cases I think it was even contradictory or omitted the fact that many agencies like ourselves, we do a really good job already in many of these areas. We don’t need a bigger, larger more bureaucratic agency to come in to help manage things that I think we already do well.”

The Grand Jury report concluded that the county should “consolidate their resources and establish a unified voice to lead the county more efficiently in its water policies and planning,” because the future of a reliable water supply is at risk.

“The intense dry spell in the West, the worst in 1,200 years, is being labeled a ‘mega drought,’” the report reads. “Multiple years of drought and inconsistent availability of imported surface water from Northern California and the Colorado River should inspire OC leaders responsible for a reliable water supply to consider new ways to offset the likely depletion of aquifers and reservoirs.”

The OCGJ report noted that while the processes of supplying wholesale groundwater and imported water are arguably dramatically different, complex, and should remain separated in OC, all sources of water are interconnected and would be best administered by one governmental entity.

“All the water flowing to OC taps looks the same, whether imported or groundwater, so why do we need two wholesale agencies?” the report questions. “This single leadership structure, whether through consolidation of existing dual entities (OCWD and MWDOC) or creation of a new water authority, is achievable through a combination of governance and local and state legislative changes that authorizes the single organization to lead all aspects of Orange County wholesale water. Although any consolidation or formation of a new water agency would pose political, administrative and operational challenges, the OCGJ concluded that, at long last, it is time for Orange County to operate with ‘one water voice.’”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Sara Hall

A recent Orange County Grand Jury report recommending a consolidated approach to water management

The OC Grand Jury came to this conclusion based on statements made during interviews of multiple water professionals and experts.

In the response letter, Laguna Beach County Water District officials also point out that the experts and sources referenced in the Grand Jury report aren’t identified and their qualifications aren’t noted.

The LBCWD disagreed partially or wholly with all but one of the findings and recommendations. They did agree with the recommendation that any future “One Voice” consolidated Orange County wholesale water authority should have directors that examine and vote on issues considering the unique needs of all water districts (member agencies) and their customers.

LBCWD’s response letter also states that “it is debatable whether future water supply is becoming more challenging, as stated in the report.”

“The report fails to specifically define the problem that exists today in terms of planning and implementing reliable water supplies that would be solved by having a single agency ‘one voice’ and fails to identify what other ‘solutions’ were evaluated to support the recommended action,” the response letter reads. “In sum, this report is contradictory in nature, supporting the current system as successful, yet makes the conclusion that changes should be made. The report does not provide an evaluation of all options to address the perceived collaboration issue and does not provide compelling evidence to support its recommendation.”

The Grand Jury report requested or required 20 agencies to respond.

Laguna Beach County Water District’s response was requested, not required, Van Der Maaten noted. But a non-response speaks volumes, he commented.

Several other water district boards have responded similarly, including: Irvine Ranch Water District, which also “wholly” or “partially” disagreed with the report’s findings; and Municipal Water District of OC cited concerns that “the report did not conduct an in-depth analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of consolidation nor did it look at how the water providers and system interact and function.”

Although the Orange County Water District commended the Grand Jury report in June 22 press release.

“With the drought and dwindling water supply the Grand Jury report accentuates that Orange County needs to have one voice to regional, state and federal lawmakers on critical water supply issues and regulations,” OCWD President Steve Sheldon said in the prepared statement. “To implement the Grand Jury’s report, OCWD will meet with water managers countywide to discuss an inclusive and open process to create a unified, strong voice for Orange County.”

The idea of consolidation has been previously discussed and debated, but never came to fruition.

“In a nutshell, this has been an idea that’s been around for a long time, I would say probably more than 40 years. It’s come up every once in a while, and discussed, and I imagine it will probably come up again. This is now its iteration this year with the Grand Jury,” Van Der Maaten noted.

Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem and LBCWD Vice President Bob Whalen questioned why this topic resurfaced now as a Grand Jury report.

“Who’s driving this?” he asked. “Usually these Grand Jury (reports) don’t just come out of thin air. What’s the backstory on this?”

OCWD and MWDOC don’t always get along, Van Der Maaten noted. He speculated that those issues might have been the starting point, although it’s uncertain what exactly prompted the report.

The idea behind the report might be that collaboration could be improved, Van Der Maaten said.

“I don’t know if anybody disagrees with the fact that we all want better collaboration,” he noted. “But the report kind of went into more of a consolidation without really saying what the problem was with the collaboration and why consolidation would solve that.”

There are always challenges when different agencies work together, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, he added. When conflicts need to be resolved, that entails listening to all positions and coming up with a collaborative solution, Van Der Maaten explained.

The report didn’t mention any examples where collaboration didn’t work and a consolidated agency could have resolved an issue, he pointed out.

The city’s own experience in trying to secure their water rights and get the water delivered hasn’t been an easy one or a happy one, Whalen said. It’s been difficult, he added.

Agencies are protective of what they’ve invested in, Whalen noted, and sometimes “circle the wagons.” Laguna Beach is just a small slice of it, he said.

“You’re being polite, I think, when you say ‘Sometimes there’s a lack of collaboration,’” Whalen said to Van Der Maaten. “It’s worse than that, there’s people digging in and not wanting to collaborate period because they think it’s going to harm some interest they’ve got. I suspect there’s going to be another broader push for consolidation.”

Staff discussed similar concerns and questions, Van Der Maaten replied.

“OCWD is a worldwide leader in groundwater management, but I think that groundwater itself has been a lightning rod for division,” he said. “Everybody that is invested in that groundwater basin also is very protective of it. And so that has created, I think, a lot of the haves and have nots, and a lot of the issues between the different parties. I don’t know if there’s necessarily a solution to that because it makes sense that if you invested in something and you pay for it, you should get the benefits and protect it from others coming in.”

But they do need to look at how to work together better and there are things they can do, he noted. This report isn’t going to change that, he added, it has to be about relationship building and there are still opportunities to do that.

“It can be solved but it takes a person-by-person approach. You have to build those relationships, build that trust, and work through the issues and listen to both sides – both positions – and come up with a collaborative solution,” Van Der Maaten said. “And if both sides aren’t willing to do that, then yeah, maybe a consolidation at some point makes sense because you simply can’t get people to come to the table to try to resolve it. But, at this point, I don’t feel like that’s necessarily the situation we’re in – yet.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.