NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

72.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 68  |  August 26, 2022

Fair Game 082622

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Waves coming in are expected to make this weekend a Brooks St. surfing contest for the 56th time

TJ headshot AugUsually, the term is “surf’s up!” But, to be honest, this week to Brandy Faber, that term is probably “I hope the surf’s up!” 

You see, Brandy is the Brooks St. Contest Surfing Director. He’s the one that watches, and watches and watches, trying to pick that perfect weekend for the 56th Annual Brooks St. Surfing Classic. He’s been doing it for weeks now, trying to pick the perfect weekend for the oldest surfing contest in the world. As you might imagine, it’s a BIG thing.

Yesterday, he was optimistic that this just may be the weekend.

Fingers crossed.

According to Brandy, “The forecast looks promising and we are ready to get the contest back in the water Saturday (tomorrow) morning. Due to the nature of the contest with sign-ups taking place the morning of the event, please get down there bright and early if you plan to enter the contest as we plan to start as early as possible.”

So, there you go, Saturday and Sunday, set the alarm and get the board waxed or whatever else you do. (I’m a golfer, we just clean our clubs.)

Assuming everything is a go tomorrow, Brandy reminded us that “the awards ceremony will be held at the Laguna Beach Beer Company after the event finishes on Sunday evening.”

Party time!

• • •

Executive Director Anne Belyea from the Laguna Food Pantry contacted me this week. She was reminding me that there are people behind organizations, such as hers, that they couldn’t survive without. And, many of them operate behind the scenes, doing it not for the fanfare, but because it’s the right thing to do.

One such person I hold up as an example doing that right now at the Laguna Food Pantry is Parker Harvey, with All-Ways Moving & Storage

Parker, his father and his uncle, Steve and Jeff Harvey, have a family-owned business. According to Anne, “Every Wednesday, Parker drives a truck to Second Harvest Food Bank to pick up pallets of donated groceries delivering them to Laguna Food Pantry. (He) arrives promptly and without a second thought, jumps out of the truck and helps Pantry volunteers bring in Pantry signage, market umbrellas, etc. before unloading the delivery.”

Fair Game SNL 8.26 man moving boxes

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

Just another day at the “volunteer” office for Parker Harvey

And, while many other small businesses were wondering how to survive the pandemic, Parker and his company decided that that was the perfect time to act and began donating food transportation. 

“As inflation impacts so many people already struggling from the pandemic, Laguna Food Pantry depends on the continued support of generous people, like Parker and his family, to ensure that families in Orange County have food on their tables,” said Anne. “On behalf of the vulnerable families, we serve, our heartfelt thanks for the community’s continued support.”

So, here’s a thought, next time you need a little moving help, you might think of Parker and his family and the time they’ve given to others during their time in need. All-Ways Moving and Storage is located in Laguna Hills. Check them out at www.all-waysmovingoc.com.

And, I know that’s not why Parker is doing it, but it would just seem like a nice thing to do for the Harveys.

The Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with their drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know. 

Also, if you can, please donate at www.lagunafoodpantry.org/.

• • •

Tomorrow night, August 27, is the Wonderful World Soiree at the FOA. It’s a one-night affair featuring fine art, an intimate concert with 10-time Grammy award-winner Arturo Sandoval, as well as an exclusive Pageant of the Masters performance of “Wonderful World” introduced by the legendary Priscilla Presley

Loge Center ticket holders will be treated to early entrance at 4:30 p.m., along with a wine reception, hosted by Celebrity Cruises. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. for non-Loge Center ticket holders. 

If you haven’t seen “Wonderful World,” now’s the time…if you’ve already seen it, see it again!

• • •

It’s always nice to see good things happen to good people. Rumors this week were that Laguna Beach Independent Editor Daniel Langhorne was leaving proved true.

According to Daniel, he’ll begin a new position as communications and website manager for Sage Hill School. His start date isn’t until September 6, so there’s time to say good-bye.

The good news for us, at Stu News Newport we work closely with Sage Hill, so chances are we’ll be seeing a lot more of him.

Congrats.

• • •

No word on why, but 269 SoCal Edison customers were affected by a power outage midday Tuesday. The problem was reported at 12:02 p.m. and caused a number of malfunctions with the city’s traffic signals. It was repaired and back operating fully within a short time.

No cause was reported.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.