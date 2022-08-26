Committee reviews, praises draft ADU handbook
By SARA HALL
Members of a local housing panel this week praised a draft document aimed at helping homeowners better understand how to build Accessory Dwelling Units on their property in Laguna Beach.
At their Wednesday (Aug. 24) meeting, the Housing and Human Services Committee reviewed the draft ADU planning tools as part of the city’s ADU handbook project.
Committee members shared a few suggestions and minor modifications, but overall commended the draft handbook.
Other than a few small “nit-picky” adjustments, committee member Cody Engle had thought the handbook was well done.
“It is a terrific document, basically,” he said. “It’s really a good piece of work.”
His suggestions included ensuring that the drawings for the various ADU types look like a single-story project and to include a list of the documents required to be submitted.
Committee member Jacquie Schaefgen, who also sat on the ADU subcommittee, also praised the ADU draft document.
“This handbook is terrific,” she said.
She suggested some clarification on timeline expectations, particularly if the project requires a Coastal Development Permit. The committee has gone back and forth on what defines a typical timeline, she noted, but a general idea would be helpful for homeowners.
Senior Planner Anthony Viera said the project is coming along nicely and the community is starting to realize some of the benefits, albeit in draft form at the moment. He also noted the work done by the consulting firm, AECOM, has received positive feedback.
“I think AECOM has really approached this project in a very thoughtful way,” Viera commented. “I’m very pleased with where this project is going.”
The first round of deliverables was focused on the city’s existing process and experience in facilitating ADU development, while this week’s review was focused on the more practical deliverables intended for use by a broader audience, he noted.
“Once this project wraps up around November, I think we’ll have a collection of resources that should be very accessible to homeowners that provide a good understanding of the process,” Viera said. “I think that’s really critical for those who may not have prior experience with development projects that involve creating new housing units.”
AECOM Senior Associate Ashley Hoang explained that the handbook includes: Rules governing ADUs; evaluating property for an ADU; various ADU types and costs; design, permitting, and construction process steps; FAQs and links to resources.
“The intent of this document is to guide homeowners and folks on everything that you would need to know about building an ADU on your property,” Hoang said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
The city is working on a project intended to accelerate ADU production as part of the solution to the housing crisis
Funded through regional early action planning (REAP) grant funding through the Southern California Association of Governments, the project is intended to accelerate ADU production as part of the solution to the housing crisis, Hoang explained.
The goals of the project include: Assess and modernize the city’s ADU permitting processes and policies; and develop an ADU handbook and other tools as best practices for other cities to use.
The city is hosting public meetings and workshops to share information about the project, how ADUs can serve state and local housing needs, regulations governing ADUs and provide opportunities for feedback.
Work on the handbook project started last fall, with the first public meeting held on May 25.
At the May meeting, they heard feedback that the ADU permitting process is time-consuming, there’s a lack of communication between applicants and city staff, and a suggestion that ADUs go through administrative review only and not require design review.
They also heard an interest in sharing resources for ADU legalization, prefabricated units to reduce cost and more information regarding Coastal Commission requirements.
Community members also encouraged the city to look at other cities for examples of best practices in ADU processes.
They considered all of this feedback when creating the handbook, Hoang said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Rendering courtesy of City of Laguna Beach
The handbook will include five ADU design concept options
Another tool coming out of the project is a package of prototype design options, Hoang pointed out.
“This is intended to give an overall concept of what’s possible for an ADU on different properties,” she explained.
It’s meant to provide homeowners with a basic understanding of ADUs and what plans may include, Hoang explained. It includes five design options of various sizes and layouts. The package was informed by past trends, neighborhood and site considerations and regulatory conditions.
“Looking at those factors, the recommendations for these types were to focus on streamlining conversions, developing options that are compact in size and then focusing on one-story designs since those do not require design review,” Hoang said.
These design options are not intended to be used as pre-approval plans for any particular properties, she added. There might be site-specific factors that impact specific projects.
“There are certain limitations,” Hoang said. “It’s really intended to give you a broad idea of what’s possible.”
Another tool is the checklist/process diagram, which provides a clear and concise snapshot of the city’s ADU application and approval process. It includes information for each phase of the project, including milestones, timelines, fees, contact information and required documents.
They are still working on a new ADU permit application, Hoang noted. It’s being prepared with the planning and building division staff in an effort to make the application process clearer and faster across the board, she explained.
They are also working on an ADU cost estimator that is based on site –specifics and ADU typologies, Hoang said. The tool will estimate design, permitting, construction, and utility connection costs and identify methods for cost reductions.
The estimates in that tool will be based on averages for the purposes of feasibility assessment to give homeowners an idea of what to expect with fees, she explained. It will include low- and high-end estimates.
“That will provide a rough estimate,” Hoang emphasized. “It’s really just intended to give a ballpark assessment of what you can expect in the project valuation phase.”
It’s still in progress, but should be ready in the fall, she confirmed.
The next meeting will be held September 19 at the Susi Q Community Center from 6-8 p.m. People may also join virtually through Zoom. Seating is limited to the first 90 attendees.
The free workshop is intended to provide straightforward, usable information to Laguna Beach homeowners who want to learn more about what is involved in creating an ADU on their property.
Questions will also be answered and can be shared prior to the meeting by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by September 16.
