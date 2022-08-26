NewLeftHeader

 August 26, 2022

Six-hour standoff, after police find beaten woman, leads to local’s arrest for attempted murder

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Laguna Beach Police arrested 31-year-old Shaun Brant, of Laguna Beach, for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. He was arrested after holding LBPD officers at bay during a six-hour standoff in South Laguna. 

The incident began at approximately 10:20 a.m., when an elderly woman called 9-1-1 to report being attacked with a blunt object by Brant, her 31-year-old nephew. When the LBPD arrived on scene in the 31000 block of 9th Ave., they found the woman with significant injuries and she was transported to a nearby hospital.

Brant then barricaded himself inside the home for nearly six hours refusing to exit the residence and surrender to police. LBPD officers, members of the recently formed joint Newport Beach and Laguna Beach S.W.A.T. team, Laguna Beach K-9 handler Corporal McGuire and new K-9 Officer Rudy and an Orange County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Officer all worked together to safely apprehend the suspect following the deployment of tear gas into his home.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation in avoiding the area and neighbors who stayed inside their homes as requested,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “Thank you to our partner agencies including our joint S.W.A.T team members and K-9 teams who worked together to safely take this suspect into custody and protect the surrounding neighborhood and public.”

Brant is also on formal probation. 

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

