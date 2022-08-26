NewLeftHeader

 August 26, 2022

The Plant Man: Care and feeding of roses 082622

The Plant Man: Care and feeding of roses in late August and into September

By Steve Kawaratani

“August is a great month in the garden, with many flowers, including roses, sunflowers and other hot-coloured blooms at their peak.” –Rudyard Kipling

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Being in Laguna this week reminds me that cooler temperatures and familiar faces are a welcome joy; as are gardening, a chili dog at the Penguin and watching the waves break at Mountain Road. They remind me that summer hasn’t yet completed its yearly return to the village.

The Plant Man roses

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

The disease resistant and floriferous “Iceberg Rose”

No matter the name or reputed resistance of a particular rose, insect and foliage disease are likely to come its way during the anticipated warmer temperatures of late summer. Prevention is the key to keep pest and disease damage to a minimum. Naturally, a healthy and vigorous rose is much more likely to ward off problems than one that is under stress from lack of water or nutrients.

Roses thrive on water; adequate watering is more important than fertilizer for growth. During late August and September, roses should receive one to two inches of water per week – this can be achieved, even during a drought, by taking shorter showers to save water for the garden. Heirloom Old Garden Roses in Oregon recommends an empty tuna fish can in the rose garden to monitor the quantity of water applied.

Most roses also require regular applications of fertilizer to reach their full potential and produce wonderful flowers. During the next four weeks, a water soluble, balanced fertilizer such as Miracle Gro for Roses should be applied the first week. Midway through the month, apply 1/2 cup of Epsom salts, an essential element in the growth process of roses.

Good cultural practices include watering correctly. Watering overhead only in the morning, so the foliage can dry out prior to the evening, will prevent many diseases. Watering carefully with a soft nozzle will eliminate soil or mulch from splattering on leaves; this reduces the opportunities for diseases, such as blackspot, from gaining a foothold.

Pest management begins with controls other than chemicals. This may involve hand picking rose slugs or water-washing aphids from your roses. Natural controls such as ladybugs and praying mantis can also keep insects pests under control. However, there are those times when an invasion of pests will overwhelm “green” practices. 

The Plant Man Horticultural oil

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Horticultural oil

Although I don’t necessarily espouse establishing a regular spray schedule for roses, you may reduce insect and disease problems if you spray your plants every two weeks with horticultural oil. All garden chemicals should be applied thoughtfully and carefully.

To describe roses as romantic is to open them and myself to a degree of misunderstanding; however, roses certainly are an evocative flower. Beyond their unquestioned beauty, the heavenly scent of roses keeps me motivated to always get back to the garden. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

