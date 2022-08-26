NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 68  |  August 26, 2022

The Artists Fund hosts Art-To-Go FP 082622

The Artists Fund hosts Art-To-Go and Platters Auction at FOA on Sunday

The public is invited to the Art-To-Go silent auction sell-out on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Festival of Arts. All remaining originals will be sold. Bids open at 30%-50% below retail price and items are ready for immediate take-home.

In addition to the fine art, 14 artist-designed platters and two tiles will be auctioned – with bids opening at $100.

The Artists Fund is a nonprofit organization that provides Hardship Grants, Enrichment Grants and professional development seminars, to past and present Festival of Arts exhibitors, as well as art shows and events for the public.

the artists tables

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Artists Fund

Crowd gathers to pick favorite items

Bidding takes place in several simple steps: 

1. Print legibly – full name, phone number, bid amount.

2. Make note of item number and artist’s name of item(s) bid on.

3. Bidding opens at 6 p.m., place final highest bids before time of closure: Green group, 7:15 p.m.; Yellow group, 7:30 p.m. and Pink group 7:45 p.m.

4. Proceed to Winners Poster, locate items bid on by artist’s name. Receive Claim Check for each item won.

5. Proceed to Confirmation (at cashier) with Claim Check. Provide email address. 

6. Pay with cash, credit, or check payable to The Artists Fund.

7. Bring authorized Claim Check to Wrapping Station to collect art.

the artists three platters

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Artists Fund

Beautiful one-of-a-kind platters

View Online Gallery of platters and art by clicking here.

See platters before/after slideshow on Instagram by clicking here.

All Art-To-Go and platter purchases qualify for the drawing to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn. The winner will be notified by email in early September. 

Those seeking to support artists are invited to consider The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts. They are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and have distributed more than $250,000 in grants since their inception in 1999 – mostly through the Hardship Fund. Donors may specify that funds be directed to the Hardship Grant Fund, or the Enrichment Grant Fund for artists seeking to grow their careers. Simply use the secure donation form by clicking here

Visit Laguna Clay Company by clicking here.

 

