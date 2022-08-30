NewLeftHeader

 August 30, 2022

67th Annual Laguna Beach open 083022

67th Annual Laguna Beach open to hit the sand September 9-11

The City of Laguna Beach has announced the 67th Annual Laguna Open beach volleyball tournament will be held September 9-11 at Main Beach in partnership with the California Beach Volleyball Association (CBVA) and the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP).

Tradition runs deep in Laguna Beach, the home of the world’s longest running “Open” tournament. Many great players and Olympians have played Laguna over the years; and once again it plays host to world-class competition on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Olympic gold medal winner and Laguna hometown favorite, Dain Blanton, will be in the announcer’s booth alongside beach legends Sinjin Smith (Olympic silver medalist) and Randy Stoklos. Smith/Stoklos are the most successful winning pair in pro beach history. Tokyo Olympians Taylor Crabb and Tri Bourne (so far) will be competing alongside top men’s and women’s pro teams. The famous McKibbin Brothers will be bringing their YouTube video magic (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram) to the tournament and local DJ Steve “The Ruckus” Whelan will be spinning the tunes.

67th Annual Laguna Frishman

Photo by Mike Wolf

2017 Laguna Open Champions Chase Frishman hitting with Avery Drost checking out the action at the net

The CBVA has always been the grass roots proving ground of beach volleyball, and for the second year, the Laguna Open is teaming up with the premier pro league AVP to provide the ultimate in growth opportunity and tournament play. The Men’s and Women’s Laguna Open divisions will take the top 12 teams plus another four teams that qualify on Friday, Sept. 9. The main draw will then consist of 16 men’s and women’s teams competing over the weekend. The top two finishing teams per gender will receive Wild Card bids in the AVP Huntington Beach Tour Series event in November.

The tournament will be welcoming back the local “Battle of the Beaches” for the third year. This fan favorite is a competition pitting the four iconic and historic volleyball beaches of Laguna against each other in a four-person battle. Victoria Beach will defend their title against Three Arch Bay, Emerald Bay and Main Beach for bragging rights. This has become a solid fan favorite.

The Men’s and Women’s Laguna Open tournaments will award $24,000 in prize money, up 30% from last year. The Open tournaments are 100% volunteer supported with entry fees going directly back into the prize purse. They are reliant upon donations from the community to cover the costs of the tournament and prize money. For more information, contact Kirk Morgan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The historic Hotel Laguna will be the site of one of the tournament courts (Mother Nature allowing) as well as hosting tournament hospitality. Public access to the Hotel Laguna site is available by simply walking down the beach to the public viewing area. The “Hotel Laguna Open” will be a fun California beach party, especially for the hotel beach club members.

Teams will qualify based on a combination of CBVA and AVP points. Enter the tournament at www.cbva.com. The tournament will be on the “AVP Next” schedule on their website at www.avp.com, as well. You must register by Monday, Sept. 5 to be considered for the main draw, but you’ll still be able to enter the qualifier through 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Please be sure to include a cell phone number in your entry. Matches will be posted by 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 with start times through the second round. Bring some shade and sun protection. Bathrooms are very close with outside showers. Check out the results and photos on www.cbva.com, www.avp.com and www.lagunaopen.org, as well as Laguna Open on Instagram and Laguna Beach Volleyball on Facebook. You can volunteer and donate to the publicly supported tournament at www.lagunaopen.org.

 

