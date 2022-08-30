NewLeftHeader

clear sky

71.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 69  |  August 30, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Snow White 083022

Meet Pet of the Week Snow White

Snow White is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 4-year-old white and tan German Shepherd who is spayed. She comes from an abusive background, but is very affectionate once she gets to know you. Snow White would do best in a home that is very attentive to her needs. 

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Snow White adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Snow White

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Snow White, a fun and compassionate companion to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.