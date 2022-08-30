NewLeftHeader

 August 30, 2022

Breakers come out on fire but eventually lose 083022

Breakers come out on fire but eventually lose to Dana Hills, 28-24, in home opener

Photos by Scott Brashier

Breakers come out on fire team breaking banner

Click on photo for a larger image

Oh, it’s good to be home…welcome 2022 season!

Last Friday (Aug. 26), Laguna Beach High School football returned to the home turf of Guyer for the first time this season and electrified the crowd early as junior Nick Rogers took the game’s opening kickoff 93 yards to paydirt, putting the Breakers on top early over rival Dana Hills (Dolphins).

Breakers come out on fire Rogers run

Click on photo for a larger image

Nick Rogers (#1) to the house on the game’s opening kickoff

The Dolphins didn’t stay down long, scoring midway through the first quarter on a run by senior Christian Guarascio, to tie things up at 7-7. 

But Rogers wasn’t done for Laguna Beach, adding another one-yard TD with a minute left in the first, giving the Breakers their second lead of the evening. On the night, Rogers carried the ball 10 times for 84 yards to lead the Breakers ground attack.

Breakers on fire cheerleaders

Click on photo for a larger image

What’s a football game without some cheers for the home team

The second quarter was all Dana Hills, however. The Dolphins scored twice on a 30-yard TD pass from Connor Vernon to Blaize Bolter and a 64-yard TD run by Guarascio, looking to take control of the game. 

After the intermission the Breakers, again, came back, scoring on a 60-yard TD pass from junior Ethan Das to senior Jackson Rodriguez to tie the score at 21-21, heading into the final stanza.

Breakers come out on fire Ethan Das

Click on photo for a larger image

Junior quarterback Ethan Das looks to bring back the Breakers

Breakers come out on fire Jackson Rodriguez

Click on photo for a larger image

Senior receiver dances to find some room after another reception

After some back-and-forth in the fourth, Laguna Beach went ahead 24-21 at the 6:46 mark when senior Vance Simpson kicked a 22-yard field goal.

But Guarascio wasn’t done for the Dolphins, scoring again on a 14-yard run with just over a minute left in the game to put Dana Hills up for good at 28-24.

Guarascio had a huge night for Dana Hills, 29 carries for 264 yards and 3 TDs and another three receptions for 40 yards.

The Breakers fall to 0-2 on the season and will take on Northwood Friday, Sept. 2, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Breakers come out on fire crowd cheering

Click on photo for a larger image

Despite the loss, there was plenty to cheer about

 

