 Volume 14, Issue 69  |  August 30, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 083022

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Sizzling September 

Dennis 5September is knocking at the door, and it’s a month of some extremes here in Lagunaville. It can get downright hot sometimes. September sees the most days with high temps exceeding 100 degrees or higher. On September 19, 1939, a record high temp for the month occurred with a blistering 109 here in town and an all-time high of 118 degrees in nearby Santa Ana, a record that remains to this day. Downtown L.A. recorded its hottest temperature ever with a sizzling 113 in late September 2010. 

The average hi-lo temp here in town is 77-64. As I mentioned before, the hottest day of all time here in Laguna was a sizzling 109 back on September 19, 1939. The coolest minimum temp occurred in late September 1948 with a nippy 49 degrees. September’s normal rainfall is about four-tenths of an inch, but we’ve had a few drenchers along the way. The year 1939 still holds the record for accumulated moisture with more than seven inches thanks to a high-end tropical storm that made it all the way up here. It made landfall near Long Beach on Sunday, Sept. 25, 1939. 

September 1963 collected more than two inches from the outer bands of a tropical system that made it as far as 300 miles south of here before finally falling apart as colder waters were ultimately the storm’s demise. With persistent cooler ocean temps that are found off Baja’s West Coast, tropical systems rarely make it even halfway up their coast, but there have been a couple of significant exceptions when a strong El Niño event was running. Way back in September 1858, a Category 2 hurricane actually made landfall near San Diego as El Niño fueled warm waters that pushed aside the normal cold waters. There were temps running as high as 80 degrees, enabling the tropical system to hold it together. 

Hardly anyone was around way back in 1858, so structural damage and casualties were at a minimum. If that had occurred today, we’d be having an entirely different conversation. The second system that held its own occurred on September 25, 1939, when a high-end tropical storm made landfall near Long Beach with winds of 65 mph, 25-foot waves and up to seven inches of rain fell in some coastal areas. 

Over the years we’ve been affected by a few tropical disturbances, but these storms had already been downgraded to tropical depressions with winds less than 39 mph with some shower activity – but nothing catastrophic by any means. All this activity occurred during the month of September. In September 1972, we picked up an inch of rain from tropical depression Nancy. In September 1982, we got over an inch of rain from former hurricane Olivia – which was a Cat 5 storm when it was off the tip of Baja. 

The water is still pretty warm in September, averaging around 67-70 degrees. It’s been as chilly as 58 and as warm as 81 in September 1939. The whole month of September 1997 saw water temps at 74-77 degrees, thanks to that gangbusters El Niño of 1997. Had enough? Me too!

See you next week, ALOHA!

 

