 Volume 14, Issue 69  |  August 30, 2022

LagunaTunes fall season begins

Calling all new and returning members! LagunaTunes Community Chorus reconvenes on Monday, Sept. 12 from 7-9 p.m. in the Thurston Middle School theater room. Rehearsals will prepare for “ABBA Rocks the ‘80s!” – the program originally intended for the Spring (but COVID-postponed). The concert will be held Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Laguna Beach High School Theater.

The good news, especially for new members, is that rehearsal tracks for all parts are available for download now. You can listen to them while driving, exercising…any time you like. These recordings enhance retention and reduce the rehearsal time needed to prepare for the concert. The music for this program is familiar, upbeat and eminently danceable. A fun time for all is guaranteed.

Rehearsal schedule is weekly, Monday nights, with a couple of Saturday practices. Please bring proof of COVID vaccination and wear a mask.

LagunaTunes rehearsal

Bob Gunn directs a rehearsal

LagunaTunes, a no-audition chorus, welcomes singers of all training and experience levels. Some members read music, some don’t, age levels cover a broad range and all are united by a love of music. Emphasis is on fun, learning, improving performance skills and the joy of group singing. Registration and music fee is $90 for new members and $65 for returning members who already have the sheet music.

The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, past long-time director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and current director of Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. Gunn’s entertaining local, national and international choral productions are well known.

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions) and presents two concerts per year, in December and June. Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Thurston Middle School is located at 2100 Park Ave., Laguna Beach and Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

