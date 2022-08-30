NewLeftHeader

clear sky

71.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 69  |  August 30, 2022

Letters to the Editor 083022

Letters to the Editor

Time for a change in the coming election

We have a city councilman who just doesn’t get it. We have always been an open society and have welcomed people from all walks of life, including artists, members of the LGBTQ community, visitors and the folks next door and down the street. 

This man is running for another term in office, god forbid it, but as we welcome all we expect them to show us the same respect we show them. Instead of this, he has constantly insulted almost everybody including fellow councilmembers, members of the public who speak at council meetings and if true, even the parent of an autistic child.                     

It’s time we all said this is enough and make sure he doesn’t return to the council in November.

Roger Carter

Laguna Beach

Asking our Assembly candidates two questions

Because two talented women are running for the Assembly from the 72nd District, I’d like to know where Diane Dixon and Judie Mancuso stand on the following two issues. First, what were their reactions to the Supreme Court’s ruling to reverse Roe v. Wade; and second, how will each of them vote on Prop. 1, the women’s equality amendment this fall? 

As a mother and grandmother, I’d like to hear from both candidates. I have a feeling a lot of other women in Laguna would like to know the answers to my questions as well.

Diane Kloke

Laguna Beach

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.