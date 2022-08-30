NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 69  |  August 30, 2022

After a long hiatus, the 56th Annual Brooks Street

After a long hiatus, the 56th Annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic got back in the water

On August 27 and 28, Brooks Street Surfing Classic spectators and competitors enjoyed a fantastic two days of sun and swells. Everyone was overjoyed to be back at this historic competition. Brooks Street was first held in 1955 and could be argued as being one of the world’s longest-running surf contests.

After a long hiatus the 56

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

On the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27, everything was set up at the bottom of Brooks Street

“The 56th Annual Brooks Street Surfing Classic got back in the water after a four-year hiatus going back to the last running in 2018,” said the Brooks Street Surfing Classic’s Contest Director Brandy Farber. “It turned out to be a great event with surf in the 3-6 ft. range with occasional bigger sets in the 8 ft. range. Need to thank Surfline for providing great data on the swell, giving us confidence that there would be enough contestable surf for the entire weekend. I was stoked to see so many people of the community, it’s been too long, but it felt like old times nonetheless!” 

After a long hiatus the 56

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Jason Watson, owner of Laguna Surf & Sport, announcing heats and surfers with lots of colorful commentary and light-hearted jabs

Locals had a lot of great things to say about this wonderful event.

“It’s amazing to me to see the talent in this town. We’re so blessed to have a wave like Brooks St. that brings everyone together,” said Walter Viszolay. 

Morea Arthur said, “The Brooks Street is always one of my favorite weekends in town. The energy is buzzing, summer is beautiful and the talent is amazing to watch! I love seeing our community come together for something so special.”

“What makes Brooks Street special is everybody from the community gets together to root each other on and surf really fun waves,” said Brayden Belden. “Everybody here loves the beach and surfing and people were so stoked to run it again after such a long period of not having the event. It’s my favorite surf contest.”   

After a long hiatus, the 56

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Brayden Belden looking good

“Crazy to think how much time has passed since the last Brooks Street contest (4 years),” said Eli Viszolay. “It’s been rad watching the younger generation evolve and push each other within the community. Laguna is a tight knit of local surfers, and it’s awesome to see everyone come together to support each other. This town could use more world-class surfers, and I think it all starts at home from the support in your community.”

After a long hiatus the 56

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

Hudson Saunders won the Pro/Am

“It was incredible to witness such amazing support for our 56th annual beloved Brooks Street Classic, highlighting our awesome local athletes in the spirit of community, sportsmanship and competition,” said James Blackburn.

According to former competitor Tess Booth, “After five years of flat summers, the ocean finally cooperated and Laguna was able to run the Brooks Street. And, of course, I wasn’t there (I was at college). But the waves looked fun and I was able to still follow the action through social media!”

After a long hiatus the 56

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peter Black

Riley Belden won the Girls 15 & Under division

Damian Carter couldn’t suppress his enthusiasm: “The Brooks Street Classic gives me the opportunity to feel connected to this amazing community. And how rad is that! Be it out in the water competing, in the stands cheering on the local groms charging, or Boogie Rogers flying, we all feel connected! So for me, the Brooks St. Classic is our community coming together like family for an epic weekend of waves and good times!”

Proud mom Kelly said, “I’d love if you mention the “Cy Chambers Award.” It’s awarded to one youth surfer every year for excellence in surfing, sportsmanship and academics. I was so touched to see them give my son Brooks the award. Super special knowing his dad, Mike also received the award 35 years ago.” 

After a long hiatus the 56

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Paulo Prietto

Dia Prietto won the Boys 13 and under division and was awarded a trophy created by Robert Jones

“I’m proud of my oldest son Dia for winning both the Brooks St. and Victoria Skim contest this year,” said Paulo Prietto. “It’s not an easy feat and was an eventful weekend for our family. He surfed the best I’ve ever seen him surf. On top of that, I’m also proud of my two younger sons who won their respective age divisions at the Vic (Kaleo and Miles). It was a special day for my family, one that we really enjoyed…We had an emotional week enduring a tragic loss losing my cousin Dominic Prietto who I grew up skim boarding with, who is the son of the co-founder of Victoria Skimboards. We had funeral services last Thursday just two days before the contests. It felt like my kids’ successes had help from above because so many things fell into place that were out of our control.”

This year the Brooks Street Classic T-shirts were designed by Kaj Garmshausen and the trophies were created by Robert Jones.

After a long hiatus the 56th

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Surf photographer Bob Booth with grandson Travis Booth, who came in second in the Pro/Am division

Click open story button to continue reading to view Surfing Classic results and a slideshow…

56th Annual Brooks St. Surfing Classic Results

Special Awards: 

Cy Chambers Award – Brooks Carter 

Thom Chambers Award – Maddox Rapp 

Winners are listed in order - First, second, third, fourth and fifth

Pro/Am: Hudson Saunders (Green) $1000, Travis Booth (White) $750, Eli Viszolay (Blue) $500, Michael Chapman (Red) $250. 

Legends (60 & Over): Walter Viszolay (Green), Kerry Pedlow (Orange), Paul McManus (Red), Buzz Shaw (White). 

Grand Masters (50-59): Hans Hagen (Green), James Pribram (White), Jason Steris (Red), Paul Cernich (Blue). 

Sr. Masters (40-49): Micah Byrne (White), Chad Mitchell (Red), Dan Stafford (Blue), Dave Vermilya (Green). 

Masters (30-39): Eli Viszolay (White), Victor Pakpour (Blue), Charles McMahon (Green), Breene Murphy (Red). 

After a long hiatus the 56

Click on photo for a larger image 

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Eli Viszolay won First Place in the Men’s Masters 

Sr. Men (24-29): Adam Redding-Kaufman (Orange), Michael Chapman (White), Chance Gual (Red), Cameron Zuziak (Blue), Roger Jones (Yellow), Dante Sellas (Green). 

Men’s (18-23): Jake Levine (Green), Liam McCue (Red), Christian Schenk (White), Luke Hagopian (Blue). 

Jr. Men’s (14-17): Hudson Saunders (White), Matthew Vermilya (Blue), Maddox Rapp (Green), James Vermilya (Red) 

Boys (13 & Under): Dia Prietto (Red), Brooks Carter (White), Ace Halpern (Blue), Bobby Cornelison (Green). 

Women (16 & over): Scout Mitchell (Red), Devyn Linder (Blue), Alisa Cairns (Orange). 

After a long hiatus the 56

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Scout Mitchell came in First in the Women 16 & Over division

Girls (15 & Under): Riley Belden (White), Olivia Vermilya (Green), Piper Halpern (Blue), Kaelyn Chism (Red). 

Longboard: Paul Cernich (Green), Chance Gual (White), Scout Mitchell (Red), Troy MacDonald (Blue). 

Bodyboard: Roger Jones (Red), Brian Sciacca (Green), Harrison McMann (White), Ryder Weatherley (Blue). 

Paddleboard: Porter Hogan (Green), Dane Doran (Red), Wolf Hanke (Blue), Andy Burnham (White). 

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, click on slideshow below:

